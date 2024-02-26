Host of entertainment and fitness activities throughout the finals weekend to engage family and friends

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi school community is gearing up for a thrilling finals weekend of the Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools and Universities. Hosted by Abu Dahbi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), the weekend finals will be held at Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub from March 1-3.

The finals weekend will kick off from 3pm on Friday, 1 March, with playoffs and finals for 13 sports disciplines, with day two seeing more action building up in preparation for the grand finale on 3 March with the U15 football finals for boys and girls. In addition to the thrill of the events, parents, families and friends can expect plenty of sport inspired activities and challenges at the dedicated fan zone.

The grand finale day will see the official crowning ceremony starting with the winners’ parade, where over 1,000 student athletes will march to the podium accompanied by music bands and live entertainment shows.

Parents and the sports enthusiast are encouraged to register by clicking here to ensure streamlined access to the venue.

For more information, please visit the Abu Dhabi Sports Championship website (sportscup.adek.ae)