Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, places sustainability and innovation at the heart of its efforts to promote global food security and strives to strengthen strategic partnerships with brotherly and friendly countries. His Highness explained that these efforts stem from the UAE's firm belief in the importance of international cooperation to meet the increasing challenges in this vital field.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, His Highness said, "Food security is a cornerstone of sustainable development and stability. The UAE is committed to adopting the latest innovations and developing innovative solutions to address the climate challenges that impact food supply chains.”

His Highness added, "This event solidifies the UAE's position as a global hub for dialogue and cooperation, and reaffirms our commitment to supporting international initiatives that enhance global food security. These efforts are rooted in the National Food Security Strategy, which aims to make the UAE a global leader in food security by 2051 through building a sustainable production system, employing smart agricultural technologies, and strengthening the national food basket."

In addition, His Highness affirmed the UAE’s continued leadership in supporting projects and initiatives that ensure sustainable food security for all.

Prominent Leaders Convene for Global Food Week Opening

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, today attended the Global Food Week, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADAFSA, from November 26 to 28 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. His Highness also inaugurated the Global Food Security Summit, which brought together 21 ministers and government officials involved in global food security decision-making.

The opening was attended by H.E. Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri UAE Minister of Economy, Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), Her Excellency Alia Bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, and H.E. Alaa Farouk The Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation of Egypt, along with a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, international experts, and representatives of regional and international organisations supporting food security efforts.

Following the inauguration, Sheikh Hamdan toured the exhibition halls, accompanied by sheikhs, ministers, ambassadors, and other dignitaries. The tour included stops at several pavilions showcasing innovative contributions to the food industry.

UAE’s Vision for Sustainable Food Systems Takes Centre Stage

Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, prioritises sustainable food security. She highlighted the UAE's focus on leveraging food security to address challenges such as climate change, noting the country's ongoing efforts to establish innovation-driven food security worldwide through pioneering global initiatives. The Global Food Week and the Global Food Security Summit in Abu Dhabi, are a continuation of this approach, strengthening the UAE's position as a global driver of collaborative action to find solutions to sustainable food security challenges.

Speaking at the Summit, Dr. Al Dahak noted: “The transformation of food systems into sustainable frameworks is a global priority. Current food security challenges are deeply intertwined with climate issues, including declining arable land, water scarcity, and weather disruptions. The UAE calls for collaborative efforts through this Summit and other platforms to drive an organised and inclusive transformation of food systems worldwide.”

Her Excellency also highlighted the UAE's global efforts in this regard, including the "COP28 UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action" and the "Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate" initiative. She shed light on the UAE's local efforts through the National Food Security Strategy 2051, which aims to develop a sustainable, technology-enabled domestic production across the entire value chain. She noted that the UAE topped the Middle East and North Africa in the Global Food Security Index 2022.

She further emphasised that the UAE’s National Agriculture Centre plays a pivotal role in strengthening a robust and resilient local agricultural sector. By consolidating national research and development efforts, the Centre seeks to advance and apply cutting-edge innovations in agriculture to overcome challenges, boost local production, and improve crop quality.

In conclusion, Her Excellency Al Dahak affirmed that cooperation holds great promise for the people in addressing food challenges. Through the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and by creating opportunities to invest in resilient and adaptable food systems, we can create a sustainable future for the world's population.

ADAFSA's Leadership and Vision

For his part, His Excellency Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director General of ADAFSA, commended the unlimited support and wise vision of the leadership in strengthening the food security system and agricultural sustainability. He expressed his appreciation for the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADAFSA, for the Global Food Week, which reflects His Highness' keenness to support national initiatives that contribute to ensuring a sustainable food future for generations to come.

In a statement on the week's launch, His Excellency said: “The directives of His Highness provide unparalleled motivation to realise the Emirate's aspirations of establishing itself as a global hub for innovation in agriculture and food security. Global Food Week serves as a strategic platform to foster international collaboration in sustainable agriculture and food security, underscoring the UAE and Abu Dhabi's unwavering commitment to leading global initiatives in achieving food security."

He added that the Global Food Security Summit stands out as the flagship event of the week, offering a premier international platform that convenes thought leaders, policymakers, and experts from around the world to address current challenges and envision the future of global food security. The summit focuses on enhancing international collaboration and launching innovative initiatives to tackle food security and climate change challenges. Hosting the summit in Abu Dhabi underscores the UAE's commitment to shaping global solutions for sustainable agriculture and natural resource conservation for future generations.

HE Al Ameri also highlighted the remarkable growth of events like the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition and the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition. These achievements solidify the UAE’s position as a global centre for attracting experts and innovators in this vital sector and underline its pivotal role in promoting sustainable agricultural and food production, reducing waste, and delivering advanced solutions to benefit the international community.

His Excellency Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “We at ADNEC are delighted to host the Global Food Week, a leading global platform that fosters dialogue and cooperation among various stakeholders in the food sector. Organising this event is part of our steadfast commitment to supporting global initiatives aimed at achieving sustainability in this vital sector, in line with the vision of our wise leadership to build a more sustainable future”.

HE Al Dhaheri emphasised that hosting this event reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for advancing strategic initiatives that address global challenges. "At ADNEC, we provide world-class infrastructure and services that ensure the success of such events while attracting expertise and innovations across various sectors, including food,” he added. "We look forward to achieving more shared successes through this event, working with all partners and participants to drive innovation and sustainability, contributing to global food security and creating a better future for generations to come.”

Innovative Solutions and Sustainability Highlighted at Global Food Week

In addition to the Global Food Security Summit, Global Food Week—organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with ADAFSA and in collaboration with MOCCAE, as well as the UAE Food & Beverage Manufacturers Group (Knowledge Partner)—features an array of international events and exhibitions highlighting the latest innovations and technologies. The event underscores the UAE’s leadership in shaping the future of global food security and agriculture while fostering collaboration among producers, consumers, governments, and international organisations.

The Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) marked a remarkable 49% growth in its 3rd edition compared to the previous year, attracting over 660 exhibitors and 1,900 companies and brands from 70 countries. The event also hosted around 270 key hosted buyers from both local and international markets. Adding a unique dimension to this year’s exhibition is the launch of the Abu Dhabi Coffee Hub, a signature feature of Global Food Week. This platform brings together specialists, traders, and coffee enthusiasts from around the world, reflecting the growing global interest in food security and sustainability.

As for the Abu Dhabi Dates Exhibition, organised in partnership with the Khalifa International Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation Award, it brings together over 100 exhibitors representing 28 date-producing countries. This event gathers leaders in date production and industry, alongside companies, investors, and innovators to explore opportunities to integrate advanced technology into the sector, enhancing the position of dates in the MENA region.

Specialised Pavilions Spotlight Local and Global Innovations

ADAFSA and ADNEC are keen to achieve the objectives of the week by dedicating specialised pavilions. These include a honey pavilion that brings together a select group of honey producers and experts from the UAE and the world, with a focus on sustainable local products, and a UAE farmers' pavilion showcasing the achievements of local farmers and winners of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, where they exhibit their efforts and innovations that have contributed to the development of the agricultural sector.

A zone has also been dedicated to entrepreneurs, with the participation of over 100 start-ups specialising in agriculture and food, offering innovative solutions that support sustainability and increased productivity. In addition, the "UAE 1st Pavilion", which includes relevant government entities such as MOCCAE, the Ministry of Economy (MOEC), and the "Ne'ma" programme, will unveil new initiatives and projects aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture and reducing food waste.

Academic Insights and Future Food Systems Unveiled

UAE University brings a scholarly perspective to the event by inviting international experts and academics to share their experiences, as well as student projects in agriculture and food security. Additionally, the Future Food Museum, in collaboration with a specialised culinary arts institute, presents cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of sustainable food systems.