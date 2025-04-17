The partnership aims to support physicians with unparalleled precision in knee treatment, while empowering patients with increased confidence in their decision-making

Abu Dhabi: Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to advance orthopedic care in the UAE, Burjeel Holdings has joined hands with CONNECTEVE, a leading South Korean company specializing in AI-based musculoskeletal medical software and surgical tools, to introduce Abu Dhabi's first DoH-approved AI knee diagnosis platform. CONNECTEVE’s advanced AI tools—CONNEVO KOA and CONNEVO ALI—are the first Korean technologies approved by the DoH and will be rolled out at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi.

The partnership was signed by Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings and Dr. Du Hyun Ro, CEO of CONNECTEVE in the presence of His Excellency Yoo Jeh Seung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, and Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings during the Abu Dhabi Global Health Week. Dignitaries and visitors at Burjeel’s booth received a demonstration of the AI tools.

A New Leap in Orthopedic Care

The AI-powered tools CONNEVO KOA and CONNEVO ALI are designed to enhance knee procedures by helping physicians analyze the condition and assist in surgical planning. It will play a crucial role in the accurate diagnosis of various musculoskeletal conditions such as osteoarthritis and deformity. The AI-assisted diagnosis will play a vital role in achieving the highest level of surgical precision in knee treatments by significantly enhancing preoperative planning, ensuring precise angle measurements, and providing comprehensive post-surgical assessments. It will also empower patients, boosting their confidence in the decision-making process. By improving diagnostic accuracy and surgical planning, these tools will also help in identifying cases where surgery may not be necessary, thereby reducing the risk of unnecessary procedures.

“AI-powered software is redefining clinical workflows across the world, and South Korea is uniquely positioned to lead this change with its strong research capability, advanced IT infrastructure, and rich medical data. Burjeel Hospital is exceptionally equipped to be the first institution to bring this vision into real clinical practice,” said Dr. Du Hyun Ro, CEO of CONNECTEVE.

This partnership will further strengthen Burjeel's well-rounded orthopedic portfolio, which provides comprehensive care across a wide range of conditions. The Department of Health (DoH) has previously recognized Burjeel’s three facilities—Paley Middle East Clinic, Burjeel Medical City, and Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi—as specialized centers for orthopedic surgery and medicine in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, stated that this progressive leap will cement Burjeel's position as a leader in the UAE's healthcare landscape. “As the healthcare transformation partner of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, we are proud to introduce this cutting-edge AI technology to our orthopedic care, further expanding our capabilities. AI will transform how we approach diagnosis and treatment, offering a new level of accuracy and efficiency. This innovation will enhance patient outcomes through greater precision and planning, while empowering patients with increased confidence in their decision-making,” he said.

In a recent study titled Do Knee Alignment Patterns Differ Between Middle Eastern and East Asian Populations? A Propensity-Matched Analysis Using Artificial Intelligence, orthopedic experts at Burjeel Holdings and CONNECTEVE analyzed knee alignment in the UAE and South Korean populations using artificial intelligence. It revealed that knee alignment patterns vary by population and require personalized, population-specific approaches for effective management. By integrating AI and robotic surgery, Burjeel has taken a significant stride toward personalized, precise, and technologically advanced orthopedic care.