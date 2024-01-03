Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced the launch of its ‘Reading in Public’ initiative, which promotes and facilitates the reading of Arabic language content in vital facilities across Abu Dhabi, seeking to foster cultural awareness and promote learning among diverse segments of the community.

Organised by the Centre under the umbrella of its Kalima Reading Club, the initiative seeks to encourage reading in hotels, cafes, hospitals, and other vital facilities by providing free publications and print editions of various works from ALC’s Kalima and Esdarat projects across eight locations in Abu Dhabi. The selection of titles will continue to be refreshed throughout the year to meet the needs and interests of the community while providing them access to the latest released publications.

The launch of the initiative was announced during a partnership signing ceremony between the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, with it being the launch location for the initiative. ‘Reading in Public’ will then expand to seven additional locations in 2024, enabling individuals to make the most of their idle time by expanding their knowledge and engaging with cultural content.

The agreement, signed by HE Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, the Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, and Michael Koth, General Manager & Area Vice President Operations, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi coordinates joint efforts between the two parties to promote a culture of reading in Abu Dhabi by selecting and designating reader-friendly locations for the public. The agreement also includes collaboration between the parties to publish new Arabic-language content by translating publications from various languages into Arabic.

HE Al Tunaiji said: "Promoting a culture of reading among all segments of the community is a major strategic goal for us at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, as we strive to align with the wise leadership’s vision regarding the role that science and knowledge play as key pillars for the development of our society. By strengthening the habit of reading among people, we aim to play our part in driving comprehensive development and sustainable education, as well as to encourage creative and critical thinking, which contributes to creating an intelligent and cultured society that plays an effective role in shaping the future.”

“Translation is a vital means to support culture and knowledge, and to facilitate understanding of literary and scientific ideas and works,” HE Al Tunaiji added. “It plays an essential role in promoting cultural

exchange, transferring knowledge, and establishing a global understanding. With that in mind, the Centre is committed to launching initiatives that have a real positive impact on individuals wherever they are – and this is what the ‘Reading in Public’ initiative offers. Books are a window to new worlds, expanding readers’ horizons and understanding across all sectors. This initiative allows us to expand the scope of our partnerships with various entities and work together to promote and advance the Arabic language.”

Michael Koth, General Manager & Area Vice President Operations, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi said: "We're excited to embark on a cultural journey with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, celebrating language, hospitality, and unity. Through the Memorandum of Understanding, and our very own service promise we're committed to enriching experiences, creating lasting connections, and merging the art of hospitality with the wealth of our culture."

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.