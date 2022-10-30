The 10th of Ramadan Factory is the largest in the Middle East. It provides the supplies for electricity distribution and transmission networks.

We managed to reach more than 40% of the local component in all the electricity distribution products that are produced by our factory.

Cairo - ABB welcomed the Ambassador of Switzerland in Cairo, Ms. Yvonne Baumann, at its factory in the 10th of Ramadan City. The visit came within the framework of a tour by the Ambassador to a number of Swiss factories and companies in Egypt to become familiar with the Swiss economic presence in the country, the production sites, jobs and exportation rates, as well as to discuss means of cooperation between Egypt and Switzerland in the energy field.

The Ambassador and the accompanying delegation were received by Mr. Ahmed Hammad, Chairman, ABB Egypt, Mr. Mohamed Salem, General Manager, Electricity Distribution Products Sector & Director of Factories, Mr. Sherif Ismail, Commercial Director & Vice President, Egypt and Central Africa, Mr. Ahmed Hassan, Director of Movement Sector, ABB Egypt and North and Central Africa, and Mr. Ahmed El-Sherbiny, Director, Energy Industry Sector.

The Swiss Ambassador expressed her acknowledgment of the company’s plans and efforts to support solutions and innovations in the electricity field in order to solve the problems of managing energy loads, power outages, and the quality of electrical power supply. These plans and efforts target also raising energy efficiency and participation in the infrastructure of smart cities, which aims to save energy consumption and support digital transformation. The Ambassador stressed that the Egyptian market is promising and has many ambitious development plans in the energy field

Commenting on the visit of the Ambassador of Switzerland, Mr. Ahmed Hammad, Chairman, ABB Egypt Group, said: “We have been honored by the visit of the Ambassador of Switzerland to the ABB factory in the 10th of Ramadan City. The visit aims to enhance the economic and trade relations between Egypt and Switzerland, to strengthen the bonds of cooperation between the two countries, and to support the trust of partners in the company's efforts and business. It emphasizes our commitment towards the Egyptian market by investing in manufacturing. We have a factory complex located on an area of about 100,000 square meters in the 10th of Ramadan City, which is the largest in the Middle East in terms of providing the supplies of electricity distribution and transmission networks. The factory also provides the required products of electricity distribution networks for most of the development projects that are implemented on the ground today in Egypt and the region. The local component of some of these products is more than 40%.

On this occasion, ABB announced its participation in the COP27 conference through the SwissCham pavilion. During COP27, the Company will discuss sustainable development goals and ways to reduce carbon emissions and identify the most efficient means, technologies and solutions that it can provide to contribute to achieving these goals and making them available to all partners in Egypt and Africa.

