Muscat: Under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) and Oman Petroleum and Energy Show (OPES) will take place from 18 to 20 May 2026 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat. Hosted by Petroleum Development Oman and organised by CONNECT, the events reflect the Sultanate’s accelerating progress toward an integrated energy transition, one that combines sustainability priorities with the continued advancement of the traditional energy sector.

Bringing together the full spectrum of the energy ecosystem under one roof, the events serve as a unified platform for major oil and gas companies, clean energy innovators, technology providers, and decision-makers to shape the next phase of the energy transition. This evolving phase is defined not by a divide between conventional and clean energy, but by their integration into a single, balanced system. The co-location of OSW and OPES aligns with Oman’s strategic direction to connect sustainability policies with practical implementation, facilitating collaboration between investors, industry leaders, and policymakers, and translating national priorities into tangible projects and investment opportunities in line with Oman Vision 2040 and long-term net zero commitments.

Oman Sustainability Week serves as an executive platform covering a wide range of sectors shaping the future of energy, including renewable energy and green hydrogen, water management, waste and environmental services, technology, sustainable transport, sustainable finance, and logistics. This integrated approach reflects the breadth of transformation underway across Oman’s economic landscape. With strong participation from leading companies, speakers, and experts, OSW continues to strengthen its role as a platform for knowledge exchange, strategic dialogue, and the showcase of innovative solutions driving sustainable development.

In this context, Dr. Ali Al-Rajhi, Director General of Planning at the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Chairman of the Steering Committee for Oman Sustainability Week, described the event as a “platform for decisions,” emphasising that the current phase requires a shift from commitments to implementation. He highlighted that the high calibre of participation from leaders, experts, and investors reflects the seriousness of Oman’s transformation and its alignment with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

Running in parallel, Oman Petroleum and Energy Show focuses on enhancing the competitiveness of the hydrocarbons sector through innovation and advanced technologies. Key areas include carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), digital transformation, and low-emission operations, supporting the sector’s continued relevance within a lower-carbon energy future.

Dr. Saleh Al-Anboori, Director General of Oil and Gas Exploration and Production at the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Chairman of the OPES Organising Committee, noted that this edition represents a pivotal milestone. He explained that OPES’ alignment with Oman Sustainability Week reflects the integration of energy pathways, underscoring that no single energy source can meet global demand. Instead, conventional and clean energy now form part of a unified system supporting a comprehensive sector transition. He added that participants will gain clearer insights into commercial opportunities and collaboration potential within the oil and gas sector.

Mohammed Al Aghbari, External Affairs, Government Relations & Communications Manager, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), stated; “As the energy landscape evolves, platforms such as Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) and Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES) are instrumental in advancing a unified vision for the sector’s future. As the host organisation, we are proud to help lead this dialogue - harnessing the expertise of our people to create competitive and responsible hydrocarbon growth to maximise value for Oman and support the nation’s broader sustainability ambitions.”

The events are expected to attract strong international participation; driven by their specialised content and the partnership and investment opportunities they offer. As Oman continues to strengthen its position as a regional hub for energy dialogue and cooperation, OPES and OSW 2026 provide a comprehensive view of the future energy landscape, one in which sustainability is fully integrated into the industry’s long-term vision.

Register now and secure your seat:

OPES: www.omanpetroleumandenergyshow.com

OSW: www.omansustainabilityweek.com