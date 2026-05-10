Sharjah: The Youth Council of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI Youth Council) hosted a panel discussion aimed at empowering young national talent to drive the future of manufacturing.

Held under the theme “Sharjah Youth Towards Manufacturing… From Creativity to Production,” the session explored ways to transform innovative ideas into sustainable industrial ventures that support the objectives of the UAE's National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, while reinforcing the role of youth in advancing the country’s industrial growth agenda.

The discussion session, organised in collaboration with Youth Councils, was attended by H.E. Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Dr. Mariam Bin Haddah Al Suwaidi, President of Sharjah Youth Council, alongside government officials and young entrepreneurs. The discussion was held during the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026 exhibition, held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, where the Sharjah Chamber showcased its participation.

The discussion was moderated by Aisha Saleh, Chairperson of SCCI Youth Council. The panel featured Dr. Khalid Al Ali, member of the Sharjah Youth Council; Maha Mansour Al Zarouni representing the Chamber; and jewellery designer Shamma Mohammed Al Falasi.

Speakers shared their experiences within the manufacturing sector, noting that Sharjah’s flexible regulatory ecosystem and competitive incentives create a supportive environment for young entrepreneurs to develop high-value industrial projects.

In her opening remarks, Aisha Saleh stressed the importance of integrating creative thinking with youth-driven production capabilities. She outlined the initiatives led by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry to support youth participation in the industrial sector through a national strategy designed to convert innovative potential into measurable industrial output that contributes to economic growth.

She stated that SCCI’s participation in MIITE 2026 exhibition and the hosting of the panel discussion at its pavilion created valuable engagement opportunities for youth with manufacturers, investors, and industry decision-makers across multiple sectors.

“The initiative contributes to converting innovative ideas into strategic partnerships and viable production projects. The Chamber’s Youth Council remains committed to developing targeted initiatives that support the qualification of young entrepreneurs and strengthen their integration into the national manufacturing ecosystem,” Saleh added.

The panel explored the importance of enabling youth participation in the industrial sector and embedding innovation and entrepreneurship as core principles. It further addressed key opportunities and challenges facing national talent in manufacturing and advanced technology industries.

The discussion emphasised the role of capacity-building programmes and services provided by the Sharjah Chamber in supporting startup growth, including digital marketing capabilities, artificial intelligence applications, and operational resilience and business continuity. The speakers also presented successful case studies of converting creative capabilities in jewellery design into competitive industrial production lines.

The discussion underscored the importance of adopting smart manufacturing technologies, automation, and Fourth Industrial Revolution tools to strengthen the competitiveness of startups across domestic and international markets.

It further emphasised the significance of public-private sector partnerships in securing supply chains for startups, improving local product quality, and enhancing global market competitiveness, with the objective of consolidating the UAE’s position as a global center for advanced manufacturing.

The speakers stressed the need to leverage Sharjah’s integrated industrial ecosystem, as well as the incentives and training programmes offered by the Sharjah Chamber, particularly in smart manufacturing and innovation. They also highlighted the importance of aligning academic competencies with industrial labor market demands, alongside the role of advanced technologies in strengthening the global competitiveness of local products.

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For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com