Dammam: The fourth edition of Saudi Expo Real Estate Development and Ownership (SEREDO) 2026 concluded successfully on Wednesday 6 May, 2026.

Organized by Eventify and sponsored by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, the event attracted a significant number of real estate companies, developers, investors, and visitors from the Eastern Province.

The three-day exhibition, showcased over mega real estate projects valued at approximately 3-7 billion riyals, are distributed across more than 11,000 housing units in the Eastern Province.

The exhibition which is being held for the first time in the Eastern Province revealed that the size of the real estate sector in the Kingdom exceeds 750 billion riyals, with the Eastern Province emerging as one of the most important real estate centers in the Kingdom, with a market size exceeding 140 billion riyals.

The "SEREDO 2026" exhibition featured a series of panel discussions and workshops that focused on the latest trends and innovations in the real estate sector, with the participation of a select group of experts and specialists.

The sessions covered a number of topics, including the impact of real estate technologies on the real estate market, the Saudi Fellowship in Real Estate Development, the characteristics of a successful real estate broker in the real estate market, women and real estate brokerage, and the future of artificial intelligence in the real estate sector.

Ahmed Al-Faqih, a real estate expert and trainer at a workshop, revealed that the Saudi real estate sector is witnessing an accelerated digital transformation, supported by the great technological development that the Kingdom is experiencing.

He said: “This has contributed to the emergence of Saudi real estate platforms as innovative models capable of competing globally. There are 75 licensed real estate platforms in the Kingdom, and the value of the platforms is expected to reach approximately $2.5 billion by 2030.”

The fifth edition will be held in Jeddah from September 6-8, 2026 at the Superdome, to showcase the most prominent real estate projects offered by local real estate development companies, with the participation of the most prominent real estate developers.