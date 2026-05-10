Abu Dhabi: On the fourth day of the SAHA 2026, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Pavilion continues to welcome visitors in Istanbul. The event has seen significant attendance from delegation members, experts, and government officials, alongside strong interest from industry leaders and representatives of major global companies in the defence and security sectors.

The UAE National Pavilion’s participation is supported by the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company. This reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing international cooperation in the defence and aviation sectors and fostering high-quality industrial partnerships.

The UAE National Pavilion has attracted approximately 5,000 visitors since the exhibition began. These include defence technology experts, senior military leaders, and international delegations from the defence, security, and aviation sectors, showcasing the UAE’s capabilities in developing advanced defence technologies. This highlights the exhibition’s importance as a global platform for dialogue and international cooperation in defence.

The continued high turnout and presence of high-level delegations on the fourth consecutive day underscore the UAE’s position as a global hub for defence cooperation and its role in strengthening strategic partnerships and exchanging expertise on an international level.

Senior officials visiting the UAE National Pavilion were introduced to the latest advanced security solutions and smart systems presented by leading Emirati companies in the defence and security sectors, including EDGE Group, Generation 5, and AAL Group, which specialises in aviation.

The fourth day of the 2026 International Defence and Aviation Exhibition in Istanbul also featured a series of productive meetings. The pavilion hosted over 68 meetings and discussions in exhibitor booths and designated meeting spaces.

Additionally, Capital Events, the event management arm of ADNEC Group, organised several promotional meetings for the upcoming editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) in 2027, as well as the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SIMTEX) scheduled for 2028. These efforts aim to attract participants from new markets.

The UAE Pavilion invites visitors to attend its final day at Hall 1A-07 at the Istanbul Expo Centre, where they can learn about upcoming security and defence events hosted by the UAE later this year and in 2027, as well as exchange expertise and explore opportunities for strategic partnerships.