Abu Dhabi: Yas Marina Circuit welcomed more than 200 women for the inaugural Made for Her – an initiative designed to encourage movement and mindfulness in a comfortable and thoughtfully curated environment to help support women’s wellbeing.The event was organised by Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre in partnership with NMC Healthcare.

Held as part of Yas Marina Circuit’s TrainYAS programme, The Made for Her event on the Wednesday 6th of May, provided a dedicated space for women to engage in physical activity and prioritise their mental health.

The evening featured a diverse programme of sessions, including Mat Pilates, led by Wanna Pilates, Vinyasa Yoga by Thrive with Lindsey, and a restorative Sound Healing & Breathwork session by Dr. Shatha Al Ghazali.

As well as participating in the sessions, they also had access to complimentary health screenings and personalised wellness consultations provided by NMC Royal Hospital Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the event’s commitment to health and wellbeing.

Participants spoke of the positive impact the event had on themselves. One participant said: “Such experiences can just release the weight off your shoulders, and I loved it.” Another one said: “I’m just starting to get back on my health and wellness journey, so things like this keep me really motivated. It is important for all our health to do them.”

Commenting on the initiative, Frank Delisi, Senior Vice President Operations – Abu Dhabi Region at NMC Healthcare, said: “NMC Healthcare is proud to partner with TrainYAS and Abu Dhabi Public Health to bring ‘Made for Her’ to the community, an initiative that reflects our shared commitment to advancing women’s wellness in a meaningful and accessible way. This collaboration represents the spirit of Abu Dhabi’s health transformation agenda, with prevention, education and community engagement at the forefront.

“By combining complimentary health screenings and expert consultations from medical staff at NMC Royal Hospital Abu Dhabi, with holistic fitness experiences from our partners, we aim to empower women with the knowledge and tools they need to take charge of their health and wellbeing. Together, we are creating a supportive environment that celebrates and prioritises women’s health at every stage of life.”

The event also encouraged women to prioritise their health through regular check-ups and consultations available at NMC Royal Hospital Abu Dhabi here.

The staging of the inaugural Made For Her event reaffirms Yas Marina Circuit’s, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre’s and NMC Healthcare’s on-going efforts to promote healthy lifestyles and foster community engagement.

ABOUT ABU DHABI PUBLIC HEALTH CENTRE (ADPHC)

Established in 2019 under the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, ADPHC is the emirate’s dedicated authority for public and preventive health. As the first of its kind in the region, the Centre leads efforts to protect and promote well-being through evidence-based programs targeting communicable and non-communicable diseases, occupational and environmental health, and emergency preparedness. Driven by innovation, research, and partnerships, ADPHC works to build a healthier, safer community in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for proactive and sustainable healthcare.

ABOUT NMC ROYAL HOSPITAL ABU DHABI

NMC Royal Hospital Abu Dhabi is a leading multi-specialty healthcare provider dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care for women and families. Building on its strong legacy in women’s health, the hospital offers a comprehensive range of services including Obstetrics & Gynecology, Pediatrics, Internal Medicine, and preventive health programs.

With a strong focus on clinical excellence and patient safety, the hospital is supported by experienced healthcare professionals and advanced medical facilities.

Through community initiatives and wellness-focused engagements, NMC Royal Hospital Abu Dhabi continues to promote holistic wellbeing, encouraging individuals to take a proactive approach to their health.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates’ most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

Yas Marina Circuit is also a champion of sustainability in motorsports, receiving the Three-Star Environmental Certification from the FIA, the governing body’s highest recognition of sustainability. The award is an acknowledgement of the circuit’s long-standing commitment to environmental management with the objective of standing with Formula One in becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

As the region’s most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences, and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions