(Geneva) -- The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced the opening of the nomination period for the 2022 IATA Diversity and Inclusion Awards. IATA member airlines and organizations from across the aviation value chain can put themselves forward or nominate others within the aviation industry until 18h00 CET on 24 April 2022.

The Awards recognize three categories of leadership in the area of diversity and inclusion:

Inspirational Role Model Award : recognizes a woman holding a senior position within the air transport industry who has had a significant impact on the aviation agenda through her strong contribution to business delivery, as well as her ongoing support of the diversity and inclusion agenda. Nominees are welcome from across the aviation industry.

: recognizes a woman holding a senior position within the air transport industry who has had a significant impact on the aviation agenda through her strong contribution to business delivery, as well as her ongoing support of the diversity and inclusion agenda. Nominees are welcome from across the aviation industry. High Flyer Award: recognizes a female aviation professional under the age of 40 who has demonstrated leadership through concrete action in favor of diversity and inclusion, making a positive impact on the industry. Open to all female professionals in the aviation industry.

recognizes a female aviation professional under the age of 40 who has demonstrated leadership through concrete action in favor of diversity and inclusion, making a positive impact on the industry. Open to all female professionals in the aviation industry. Diversity & Inclusion Team Award: recognizes an airline that has seen measurable change in diversity and inclusion as a result of the work it has been doing in this area. Open to all IATA member airlines.

“Despite the challenges faced by the aviation industry over the last two years, the focus on diversity and inclusion continues to gain momentum. The Diversity and Inclusion Awards are an important recognition of the inspiring progress that is being made. I invite our industry partners and IATA member airlines to submit their nominations,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Awardees will receive $25,000 (payable to the awardee or their nominated charity for diversity and inclusion activities) under the generous sponsorship of Qatar Airways.

“Our international aviation industry benefits hugely from the experiences and behaviors of a truly diverse, worldwide workforce. Without our people, we simply could not do what we do. It is therefore so important to recognize how central the principles of diversity and inclusion are in modern business. Qatar Airways is proud to support these important awards”, said HE Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive.

This year’s nominations will be evaluated by an independent panel chaired by Karen Walker, Editor-in-Chief, Air Transport World and consisting of the 2021 Awards recipients:

Harpreet A. de Singh, Executive Director, Air India;

Lalitya Dhavala, Aviation Engineering Consultant, McLarens Aviation;

Jun Taneie, Director of D&I Promotion, All Nippon Airways (ANA).

Details for the submission of nominations are available on the IATA website.

The winners of the 2022 IATA Diversity & Inclusion Awards will be announced at IATA’s 78th Annual General Meeting & World Air Transport Summit.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Communications

Email: corpcomms@iata.org