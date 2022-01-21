Participation in Arab Health will highlight Dubai’s attractiveness to global life sciences companies and talent.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Science Park (DSP), the leading science-focused community, has announced its participation at the region’s largest exhibition for the healthcare industry. Home to more than 400 companies and 4,000 professionals working for international corporations and SMEs in the sciences, energy and environmental sectors, the business district will highlight the emirate’s increasing attractiveness to global life sciences companies and talent.

In the past year, DSP welcomed the AED700 million Neuro Spinal Hospital, and saw noticeable growth across sectors including medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Of the 400 companies in DSP’s community, 50% are SMEs and start-ups, a notable growth from 40% the previous year. In fact, 50% of new registrations in 2021 were start-ups, reaffirming Dubai's global reputation as a hub for start-ups and talent and Dubai Science Park as a top choice for companies in vital sectors such as medical, wellness and pharma sectors. The district has also received continuous business interest from European and Asian markets

DSP’s presence will demonstrate how the city is leading the UAE’s transformation into a next-generation pharmaceutical producer in line with the Operation 300bn industrial strategy, supporting growth in medical tourism, innovation and production in the healthcare space. Three R&D centres are due to launch at the district in 2022, including a global research centre for herbal healthcare products by India’s Himalaya Drug Company, a complex to experiment with new fragrance and flavour ingredients by Swiss company Firmenich and the regional headquarter for Norwegian chemicals organisation, Jotun.

Dubai Science Park will also be participating in insightful, expert-led panel discussions and talks exploring the UAE and wider region’s future healthcare landscape.

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Managing Director of Dubai Science Park, said: “Delivering a world-class healthcare system that enhances the collective quality of life has always been at the heart of national ambitions. Our leadership continually demonstrates impressive foresight with adaptive business-friendly rules and regulations that attract international players and skilled talent to nurture a self-reliant and future-ready industry. The emirate has developed an environment deeply conducive to enabling medical innovation and establishing itself as a global destination for life sciences with state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced laboratories and manufacturing facilities.”

He added, “We host some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies who work alongside a growing number of start-ups and entrepreneurs exploring cutting-edge solutions at the intersection of healthcare and technology. With such a comprehensive community representing the pharma, health and wellness and life sciences sectors, DSP delivers unrivalled opportunities for strategic partnerships. DSP itself has collaborated with business partners to expand the dialogue on pressing topics, such as for the award-winning Stuck campaign, which raised awareness for paralysis in conjunction with Neuro Spinal Hospital, Ottobock and Roxy Cinemas. We are delighted to participate in Arab Health and continue cementing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s greatest cities for talent, investment and innovation.”

DSP provides platforms to engage its healthcare and science community through awareness campaigns, networking events, industry talks and panels such as Advance Health and the region’s first Greenlight for Girls event, which encouraged young women to explore careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

Dubai Science Park can be found at Stand CC72 located on the Concourse in Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dubai Science Park is home to leading local and international institutions including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, Pfizer, Medtronic, Olympus, Mettler Toledo and Bayer. Its comprehensive masterplan comprises commercial spaces, a central headquarters, a state-of-the-art laboratory complex, warehouses and manufacturing sites.

