The current boom in the Kingdom’s leisure and entertainment market is fuelled by rising demand for traditional and new amusement formats ranging from family entertainment centres to cinemas, concerts, cultural venues, e-sports and much more.

Growing tourist footfall will further boost Saudi Arabia’s status as a hub for entertainment. For perspective, in 2023, the Kingdom recorded 30 million visitors. At this pace, the country might reach its goal of 150 million tourist footfalls even before the turn of this decade (2030).

[May 2024, Saudi Arabia]: As Saudi Arabia’s leisure and entertainment landscape continues to proliferate at an unprecedented pace, the region’s foremost advisory body overseeing the sector, MENALAC (Middle East & North Africa Leisure and Attraction Council), is all set to highlight the crucial aspects of health, safety, sustainability and inclusivity at the upcoming Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) Expo that will take place from May 7-9 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center.

Commenting on the paramount importance of safety for an industry like leisure and entertainment, Silvio Liedtke, CEO - Landmark Leisure and Vice President – MENALAC said, “Saudi Arabia is currently on a remarkable growth path towards creating a vibrant entertainment hub in the MENA region and eventually beyond. In doing so and as responsible amusement operators, we must steer conversations and take actions to ensure that health and safety remains at the centre of everything we do now and in the future. It’s a big part of our social responsibility.”

One of the reasons why MENALAC has curated a comprehensive session on Health, Safety, Sustainability and Inclusivity to take place at SEA 2024. The session will dive deep into areas including best practices related to health, safety and sustainability, coupled with regulatory frameworks guiding the industry. It will also throw light on how prioritising safety, sustainability and inclusivity can foster a positive guest experience, leading to repeat business and increased revenue for businesses.

As the organiser of the safety session MENALAC observed the rapid growth of the industry and would like to ensure it grows sustainably and inclusively, all the while according to highest importance to health and safety. For this, it’s crucial to understand the regulatory roadmap unique to the Kingdom’s leisure sector to ensure that our facilities adhere to the highest standards of safety, therein effectively navigating compliance requirements.

That’s not all. As another first-of-its-kind initiative, under the title “MENALAC Explores Riyadh,”

MENALAC will go behind the scenes to understand what makes an entertainment facility truly unique and immersive, while networking with industry peers in a fun setting.

As part of the tour, visitors will get to see one of the iconic entertainment concepts in Riyadh called the House of Hype which is a state-of-the-art gaming zones, interactive installations to mind-bending virtual reality adventures facility located at Riyadh Boulevard.

With over 68% of young Saudis being gaming enthusiasts, the Kingdom has set a goal to create 40,000 jobs in gaming and esports by 2030. Aligned with this vision, the Saudi Esports Federation is already making considerable headway to promote and regulate esports activities in the Kingdom.

To get a closer view of the dynamic world of gaming and e-sports, the “MENALAC Explores Riyadh” will visit ESpot Gaming and E-Sports Centre Riyadh. Espot Gaming and E-Sports Centre is not just a venue; it’s a gateway to the future of entertainment which showcases the latest trends, innovative technologies.

With promises of learning, excitement, and networking, MENALAC is all set to reinforce its position once again as the foremost regulatory body for an industry that’s becoming more and more dynamic and vibrant.