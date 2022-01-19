Be the First to Experience the World’s First John Wick Rollercoaster inspired by Lionsgate’s hit action franchise John Wick

Stay at the region’s only LEGO® Themed Hotel in fully themed rooms that can accommodate a family of five

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : The wait is almost over! The recently announced expansion at Dubai Parks and Resorts, by Dubai Holding, which features the world’s first rollercoaster inspired by Lionsgate’s global hit action John Wick franchise, and the world’s fastest single-car spinning rollercoaster inspired by the popular twists and turns of heist thriller franchise Now You See Me, will open to guests this weekend in the Lionsgate Zone at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai. The opening of the region’s only LEGOLAND® Hotel transforms LEGOLAND Dubai into a LEGO® themed Resort offering an all-encompassing LEGO adventure, including a LEGOLAND Theme Park, a LEGOLAND Water Park and a 250 room Hotel offering fully themed rooms that can accommodate a family of five.

As the world’s first attraction inspired by the John Wick films, the John Wick: Open Contract ride is a 10-story high 4D free spin roller coaster set over a 310-metre track delivering G-force of up to 2.8 Gs. Guests begin their journey at the iconic Continental Hotel before embarking on an intense, action-packed journey that recreates John Wick’s perilous adventures, as the coaster races down a 4D track that offers forward and backward freestyle spins!

Based on Lionsgate’s Now You See Me franchise, the mind-bending heist thriller where a group of magicians pull off daring heists to expose the antics of a criminal mastermind. Now You See Me: High Roller allows guests to experience the film’s masterful misdirection in real-time through a series of optical illusions, magic shows, and immersive storytelling. Riders will reach speeds of up to 70km per hour on the world’s fastest single-car spinning coaster with non-inverted loops and a 500-meter long track. The coaster’s first drop is almost seven stories high and includes an underground experience.

Denis Pascal, General Manager, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai commented: “The launch of these two, world first roller coasters earn MOTIONGATE™ Dubai the impressive record for the most roller coasters in a single theme park in the Middle East. We can’t wait to welcome thrill-seekers and fans of Lionsgate’s major motion picture franchises John Wick and Now You See Me, to experience the two record-breaking new rides this weekend”

“With the addition of these world class attractions to the Lionsgate Zone, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai solidifies its place as the epicenter of immersive blockbuster thrills in the region” said EVP and Head of Lionsgate Global Live, Interactive and Location Based Entertainment, Jenefer Brown. “For the first time ever, we will offer fans the opportunity to experience the poetic action of John Wick and masterful misdirection of Now You See Me through exhilarating coaster experiences.”

LEGOLAND® Hotel is the region’s only LEGO® themed hotel offering its guests the ultimate LEGO adventure located just steps away from LEGOLAND® Theme Park and LEGOLAND® Water Park. This is the perfect family destination with fully themed rooms and suites that can accommodate up to 8 guests per suite and 5 guests per room. Parents longing to WOW their little ones, can book an unforgettable stay, where kids will enjoy endless LEGO- themed experiences, including a hearty breakfast at Bricks Family Restaurant, creative workshops and access to LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park or Water Park and much more.

Commenting on the opening of LEGOLAND® Hotel, Ramesh Ganeson, General Manager, LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort, said: “We, at LEGOLAND Hotel are thrilled to introduce a brand new, exciting hotel concept to the region as we open the doors and welcome families to explore the one-and-only LEGO® themed hotel in the region. As we transform the LEGOLAND Dubai offering into a holistic LEGOLAND Dubai Resort offering, we can't wait to give families a memorable experience from the moment they step into the hotel to extending their playful journey to the LEGOLAND Theme Park & LEGOLAND Water Park!”

With more than 100 thrilling family friendly rides, record-breaking attractions and roller coasters, memorable character meet and greets and captivating shows and live entertainment, Dubai Parks and Resorts™ offers an unforgettable experience for all ages and is where the world comes to play.

Dubai Parks and Resorts™ is the Middle East’s largest integrated theme park destination. It comprises three action-packed theme parks – MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai and BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai. The destination has also one splash-tastic water park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, as well as amazing hotels and dining experiences.

For more information and to buy tickets from 21 January 2022, please visit www.dubaiparksandresorts.com or contact Dubai Parks and Resorts™ call centre on 800-AMAZING (2629464) to experience the world’s fastest spinning rollercoaster, the world’s first John Wick rollercoaster and the region’s only LEGO® themed Hotel.

-Ends-

About Dubai Parks and Resorts™

Dubai Parks and Resorts™ is the Middle East’s largest integrated theme park destination. The destination comprises MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel and BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai. Guests can experience MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Hollywood-inspired theme park with the most rollercoasters in a single theme park in the Middle East, offering immersive rides and attractions based on famous Hollywood hits, as well as BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai, a first-of-its-kind theme park that showcases rides, attractions and live entertainment shows based on some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters. The LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort offers guests an all-encompassing LEGO® adventure, with a LEGOLAND® Theme Park that offers unique and interactive experiences for families bringing the well-known LEGO® brick to life in a playful environment, a LEGOLAND® Water Park which is the region’s first water park catering to families with children aged 2-12 years old and a 250 room LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel offering fully themed rooms that can accommodate a family of five.

Guests can stay just steps away from all four of the world-famous parks at Lapita™, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection, a Polynesian themed family hotel that is part of Marriott International.

The entire destination is connected by Riverland™ Dubai, a free to enter themed recreational hub that takes visitors on a picturesque journey through well-known locations from across the globe such as; The French Village, Boardwalk, India Gate and The Peninsula, offering several instagrammable locations and provides the perfect backdrop for friends and families to come together, relax and recharge.

The destination is located on Sheikh Zayed Road Exit 5 in Dubai, 15 minutes from Ain Dubai, ideally located between both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports.

For more information please visit www.dubaiparksandresorts.com

About Dubai Holding Entertainment™

Dubai Holding Entertainment, is one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region, committed to solidifying the Emirate as one of the most sought-after touristic destinations in the world by offering an impressive range of destinations and attractions that caters to all residents and visitors to the Emirate. The portfolio includes, amongst others, Ain Dubai, the tallest observation wheel in the world; Dubai Parks and Resorts, the region’s largest integrated theme park destination; Global Village, one of the longest established tourist attractions in Dubai having opened its doors in 1997; Coca-Cola Arena, one the region’s largest multipurpose indoor arena; Arabian Radio Network (ARN), the largest radio network in the region; MPN a multimedia sales house, operating premium out-of-home assets, video production, event sponsorship and activations; Roxy Cinemas, a premiere theatre experience; The Green Planet a bio-dome spread over 4 levels housing a tropical indoor rainforest with over 3000 plants and animals; and Laguna Water Park in La Mer which has the only WaveOz180 Flow Rider in the GCC and the region’s first Manta family raft ride.

ABOUT LIONSGATE

Combining the STARZ premium global subscription platform with world-class motion picture and television studio operations, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) brings a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. Its film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and the largest collection of film and television franchises in the independent media space. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for the audiences it serves worldwide

For media enquiries, please contact:

Impact Porter Novelli

Email: alaaeddin.aburamadan@ipn.ae

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022