Dubai-UAE : Jewellery enthusiasts can get cracking on their New Year shopping with Dubai Jewellery Group’s WOW Weekend offers. Running for just 3 days, from 21 to 23 January, shoppers are in for a treat at over 60 outlets that are all set to offer up to 80% off on select exquisite diamond and pearl jewellery.
UAE Customers can grab their favourite necklaces, earrings, bangles, pendants and engagement rings and other unique, exotic jewellery designs crafted to suit any occasion.
Participating brands include Joyalukkas, Jawhara Jewellery, Meena Jewellers, La Marquise Jewellery & Watches, Lifestyle Fine Jewellery, Al Liali Jewellery, Bafleh Jewellery, Bhima Jewellery, Annaka Jewellery, Maha Al Sibai, Khusboo Jewellery, Thangals Jewellery, Mega Star Jewellers and Indus Jewellery.
Speaking of the new promotion, Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman, Dubai Jewellery Group, commented: “WOW Weekend is one of the latest additions to Dubai Jewellery Group’s lineup of exciting promotions. We are always striving to bring the best deals for our customers and what better way to start the year than by buying jewellery at discounted rates.”
For more information on the deals and participating stores, visit https://dubaicityofgold.com/.
About Dubai Jewellery Group
Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) is a trade body for the gold and jewellery industry of Dubai with more than 600 members representing the entire gamut of the gold trade, including bullion, jewellery manufacture, wholesale and retail. This not-for profit trade body was formed under the patronage of the Dubai Department of Economic Development to support the first edition of Dubai Shopping Festival back in 1996. Since its inception, the group is committed to developing and sustaining Dubai’s status as the ‘City of Gold’ and the ‘Jewellery Destination of the World’. DJG represents the interests of the fraternity through liaising with government organizations and spearheading various member beneficial initiatives. DJG has been a strong supporter of Dubai Shopping Festival.
