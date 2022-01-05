Abu Dhabi:- Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, a 4-star property that offers unpretentious classic 195 rooms and suites conveniently located in the heart of Abu Dhabi, announced the latest addition to its executive team with the appointment of Ahmed Hamdy as Head of Department – Director of Sales.

Ahmed possesses over 15 years’ experience in the hospitality industry started as a waiter at Renaissance Alexandria Hotel in 2007, then he moved to Marriott Executive Apartment Bahrain in 2009 as a Lounge Attendant and held several positions such as AYS, Guest Service agent and Front Office shift leader. Part of Ahmed’s experience, he is involved assisting with the Pre-opening team for Residence Inn by Marriott Bahrain in 2012 as Night Auditor. He moved to Dubai in 2013 and joined Marriott Global Reservations Office. In 2014, Ahmed relocated to Abu Dhabi as Sales Executive, one of the pre-opening team at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center. In 2015, he got promoted as Sales Manager and moved to Senior Sales Manager in 2017, he became the Cluster Director of Sales for Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center and Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa in 2019. His sales career saw steady growth in the UAE market with strong performance in Marriott International hotel.

In his new role, Ahmed is in charge of developing strategies which will drive revenue for Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center. He will also be in charge of implementing and managing the sales activities and identifying new market and growth opportunities. Commenting on his appointment, Ahmed, said: “I’m both delighted and honored to be presented with the opportunity as Director of Sales at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center. The role represents a challenge that I am greatly looking forward to. I will empower my team to take strategic commercial decisions based on the prevailing market conditions. I look forward to growing the business further with the team”

About Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center:

Whether you need rapid access to Abu Dhabi's top business venues or chic malls and beaches, our location in the city center is second to none. Our four-star hotel - winner of TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence - offers two multi-use event rooms suitable for VIP business meetings as well as private banquets and training sessions. Hotel guests enjoy exquisite dining choices, from our Bistro's famous all-day buffet to our cozy in-house Fifth Street Café to our chic rooftop lounge Up and Below. You'll never have to skip a workout, thanks to our hotel's well-stocked gym and 12th-floor pool. After a long day, settle into one of our comfortable accommodations, featuring marble bathrooms, flat-screen TVs and high-speed Wi-Fi. Whether you're in the United Arab Emirates for business or pleasure, we're here to help you make your stay as pleasant and rewarding as it can be.

