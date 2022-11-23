Qatar: With the World Cup 2022 almost upon us, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar unveils its Champion Fit retreat – inspired by the games – improving physical performance in fitness enthusiasts with a multi-day programme of intense training.

Just an hour from Doha, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is the ideal base for World Cup fans looking for a peaceful place to retreat to amidst the excitement of the games. Surrounded by desert and sea, the Middle East’s largest wellness destination offers personalised retreats for body, mind and spirit.

Its newest retreat, Champion Fit, has been specifically designed with sportspeople in mind, both the experienced and amateurs looking to take their physical fitness to another level. Each retreat begins with a general health and wellness consultation, as well as a more detailed physical assessment. Based on these results, a personalised programme is drawn up consisting of training as well as recovery and relaxation.

Training is tailored to each individual’s current fitness levels and desired goals, and may consist of weight training, CrossFit, yoga or Pilates. Physiotherapy sessions promote functional movement, as well as addressing any postural problems or recurring pain points.

Recovery plays a large yet often overlooked part in increasing overall performance, and Zulal shows particular expertise in this area, with a whole team of physical therapists for differing therapeutic massage techniques, as well as complimentary group stretch classes. Guests are also invited to relax, with a daily spa treatment offered, as well as the hydrotherapy suites, swimming pool and hammam to be enjoyed.

“Because our retreats are so tailored, the Champion Fit programme can be enjoyed by anyone, from professional sportspeople all the way through to those only just embarking on their journey of fitness”, says Holger Glaser, Resort Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som. “The World Cup is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for contemporary Qatar to showcase all it has to offer the world, and Zulal is glad to be a part it all, offering world-class wellness experiences to fitness enthusiasts from near and far”.

Zulal Wellness Resort is managed by Chiva-Som, the multi-award-winning global pioneer in wellness with its flagship in Hua Hin, Thailand. Champion Fit retreats take place at Zulal Serenity, the adults-only part of the resort, for a minimum of three nights all the way through to 14 nights. Included are accommodation, three wellness meals per day based on the personalised advice of a nutritionist, in-room refreshments and wellness snacks replenished daily, and full access to the resort’s facilities including separate male and female wellness centres.

For more information or reservations, email Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som at reservations@zulal.com, visit www.zulal.com

-Ends-

ABOUT ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT BY CHIVA-SOM

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is a unique haven of wellbeing, brought to life by Qatar’s premier master developers, Msheireb Properties. It is Qatar’s largest wellness destination, the Middle East’s first wellness offering, and the world's first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM).

Located in Khasooma, a private coastal location to the north of Qatar, Zulal, which is an Arabic word meaning ‘pure natural water,’ presents guests with a luxurious experience, offering the highest international standards that are inclusive of local family values.

There are two exclusive areas for health and wellness. At Zulal Serenity, adults can access a wide range of therapeutic treatments and facilities in a tranquil setting. The separate Zulal Discovery enables families to enjoy positive wellness experiences together, inspiring young children and their parents with fun, interactive and educational activities that encourage a healthy lifestyle from young.