DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, announced today that its mymobility care management system will become available in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia this year. The big step forward has been made public at the Arab Health Congress.

mymobility empowers patients through smartphones and smart devices as they prepare for and recover from surgery. It delivers support and guidance to patients and captures continuous data and patient-reported feedback for care teams.

“Zimmer Biomet continues to show how combining technology, implants and data can improve patient outcomes and increase clinical efficiency. With mymobility, clinicians can engage patients through the entire episode of care, enhancing and personalizing their experience even further”, said Farah Hamdan, Zimmer Biomet General Manager, Middle East North Africa and Turkey.

The Middle East continues to be a region of strategic importance for Zimmer Biomet, where the company continues to increase the presence of its technology and solutions like ROSA Knee and ROSA Hip. The introduction of mymobility is another step in the transformative journey for healthcare in the Middle East, as it moves from a singular intraoperative focus to a comprehensive pathway approach.

mymobility will support knee, shoulder, and hip patients with many more treatment applications to come. It is now available across five continents, in more than 20 countries and in 10 languages.

