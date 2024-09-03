flynas will operate direct flights from Jeddah and Medina.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Zayed International Airport (AUH) welcomed flynas inaugural flight, marking the launch of Saudi Arabia’s first low-cost airline's new direct service from Jeddah (JED) and Medina (MED) to Abu Dhabi. This strategic route expansion enhances connectivity between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, meeting the growing demand for travel between these two key markets.

The addition of flynas at AUH offers travellers even greater destination options and flexibility. This new route will benefit both business and leisure travellers, further boosting tourism and trade between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Nathalie Jongma, Vice President of Aviation Development at Abu Dhabi Airports said: "We are thrilled to welcome flynas to Zayed International Airport. This partnership enhances our connectivity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, offering travellers even more choices and solidifying our position as a leading hub in the region. We look forward to working with flynas to expand our network and deliver an exceptional travel experience for every passenger."

The launch of flynas Abu Dhabi route marks another milestone in Zayed International Airport's journey toward becoming a leading global aviation hub. By continuously expanding its network and partnering with airlines like flynas, Abu Dhabi Airports reaffirms its commitment to providing passengers with seamless connectivity to key destinations.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Abu Dhabi Airports also oversees Abu Dhabi Duty-Free and Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone. Having welcomed approximately 23 million passengers through its airports in 2023, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.

