Nawayef Village is strategically located in the valley between Nawayef West and East Hills

The new project offers an integrated living experience at all levels

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Modon Holding P.S.C. (“Modon”), an Abu Dhabi-based holding company, has confirmed the sell-out of Nawayef Village – a vibrant gated community offering the first townhouses on Hudayriyat Island – within the same day of launch. The sell-out of 378 units generated approximately AED 2 billion.

The high demand for the Nawayef Village development – an integrated community offering three- and four-bedroom townhouses and five-bedroom twin villas inspired by the classic beauty of the Tuscan countryside – highlights the strong appetite for such properties in Abu Dhabi, and the enduring appeal of the sought-after Hudayriyat Island.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said: “At Modon, we are on a mission to build vibrant communities across Abu Dhabi and to position the UAE capital as one of the world’s best places to live, invest, and work. With Nawayef Village, we seek to reimagine urban living and continuously enhance the residential offering in the city.”

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said: “The success of Nawayef Village is a testament to Modon’s track record and commitment to developing groundbreaking projects and highlights the growing demand for townhouses in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. We will continue to bring to life communities that meet the expectations of those who seek an exceptional lifestyle in line with the highest international standards of excellence.”

Nawayef Village forms an integral part of the wider Nawayef luxury residential neighbourhood, an elevated freehold development that will offer an entirely superior living experience at the heart of Hudayriyat Island, one of Abu Dhabi’s most desirable locations.

About Modon Holding

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.