Prominent local and international leaders including Mr. Noel Quinn, Dr. Habib Al Mulla, Mr. Abdulmohsen Al Rashed, Dr. Mark Machin, Rt. Honorable Nadhim Zahawi, Mr. Tim Collins and HE Hishammuddin Hussein appointed to OMNIYAT GROUP’s Advisory Board to support strategy, governance, and long-term growth.

Formation of the Board follows the Group’s first debt issuance by flagship brand OMNIYAT and underscores its ambition to scale, diversify and further institutionalize the business.

Dubai, UAE – OMNIYAT Group, which includes the leading ultra-luxury developer OMNIYAT and wider-luxury developer BEYOND, has announced the establishment of a Strategic Advisory Board to support its next phase of growth and transformation.

The formation of the Advisory Board follows a milestone moment for the Group - OMNIYAT’s successful debut in the international debt capital markets through a USD 500 million green sukuk. It also comes as the Group accelerates efforts to build an AED 100 billion portfolio over the next five years and institutionalize its operations.

The Advisory Board will be comprised of Mr. Noel Quinn, former Group CEO of HSBC; Rt. Honorable Nadhim Zahawi, former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer; Dr. Mark Machin, Founder and Managing Partner of Intrepid Growth Partners and former President and CEO of Canada Pension Plan Investments; Mr. Tim Collins, CEO of Ripplewood Advisors; Dr. Habib Al Mulla, Founder of Habib Al Mulla and Partners; Mr. Abdulmohsen Al Rashed, Managing Partner of Al-Rashed Group; and HE Hishammuddin Hussein, former Malaysian Minister of Defence and Foreign Affairs.

The Board will work closely alongside the Executive Chairman and the senior leadership team - bringing global perspective and deep expertise across finance, policy, governance, law, and international business. Its formation underscores the Group’s ambition to evolve into a future-ready, diversified real estate platform with global reach and institutional depth.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT Group, commented: “This marks a significant and proud milestone for OMNIYAT Group and our portfolio brands, OMNIYAT and BEYOND. OMNIYAT has demonstrated a successful track record within ultra-luxury for almost two decades and with the rapid ascent of BEYOND within the wider-luxury segment, we believe now is the right time to bring on seasoned global experts who can help guide our journey ahead. We are honoured to welcome such an esteemed group whose global insights, diverse perspectives, and proven leadership will help shape our strategic direction and ensure we continue to deliver best-in-class experiences across every market we serve.”

Advisory Board Member Bios:

Mr. Noel Quinn , former Group Chief Executive of HSBC. Mr. Quinn retired in September 2024 after a 37-year career with HSBC and its constituent companies, including five years as Group CEO. He remains active in the Sustainable Markets Initiative, founded by HM King Charles III, and previously chaired its Financial Services Taskforce. He also served as a Principal of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero.

Rt. Honorable Nadhim Zahawi , former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer and Chairman of the Conservative Party. Mr. Zahawi served as Member of Parliament for Stratford-on-Avon for nearly 15 years and held several senior government positions. He is currently Non-Executive Chair and Board Member of The Very Group.

Dr. Mark Machin , Founder and Managing Partner of Intrepid Growth Partners. Dr. Machin is a prominent global investor and executive with extensive experience in finance and investment management. He served as President and CEO of Canada Pension Plan Investments (CPP Investments) from 2016 to 2021, leading one of the world's largest pension funds. Prior to that, he spent over 20 years at Goldman Sachs, where he led Capital Markets and Investment Banking in Asia ex-Japan. Dr. Machin currently holds advisory and board roles with GIC, CVC Capital, Opto Investments, Mubadala Investment Company, and the Atlantic Council.

Mr. Tim Collins , CEO and Senior Managing Director of Ripplewood Advisors LLC, a global investment firm he founded in 1995. Ripplewood has successfully built companies across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, with investments totaling over $20 billion in enterprise value. Mr. Collins played a leading role in transforming Shinsei Bank in Japan and Commercial International Bank of Egypt, and has served on the boards of Citigroup, Gogo, Palm Hills, and others. He is also a member of the McKinsey Advisory Council and is involved in several not-for-profit and public sector activities.

Dr. Habib Al Mulla , is a prominent Emirati legal authority with over 32 years of experience in UAE law. He has played a central role in drafting key legislative frameworks in Dubai and is a frequent commentator on legal and economic reform. Dr. Habib has held several senior government roles, including membership in the UAE Federal National Council and leadership of the UAE Jurists Association.

Mr. Abdulmohsen Al Rashed , Managing Partner of Al-Rashed Group, one of the largest investment holding companies in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region. With a career spanning more than 40 years in real estate and investment, Mr. Al Rashed has held numerous board and executive positions across Saudi Arabia, bringing extensive leadership experience and regional expertise to the Advisory Board.

HE Hishammuddin Hussein, former Senior Minister of Defence and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia. A prominent political and legal figure, he has served as a Member of Parliament since 1995 and held senior cabinet roles in defence, foreign affairs, and internal security. He is a longstanding member of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) and has played a key role in regional diplomacy and national security policy.

The inaugural Advisory Board meeting took place on 8 May at The Lana Dorchester Collection, where members were briefed on the Group’s growth strategy, performance and upcoming initiatives.

About OMNIYAT Group

OMNIYAT Group is a Dubai-headquartered real estate powerhouse, redefining the built environment through visionary ambition, iconic design, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence. Structured as a parent group, it oversees a growing portfolio of companies that are reshaping how people live, work, and engage with the built environment.

Since 2005, its flagship brand OMNIYAT has set the standard for ultra-luxury living, delivering architecturally iconic and experientially rich spaces. In 2024, the Group introduced BEYOND, a disruptive new entrant in the wider-luxury segment.

With aspirations to build a portfolio valued at AED 100 billion, OMNIYAT Group is committed to serving a diverse spectrum of clients, from discerning ultra-luxury buyers to the communities of tomorrow, all while continually raising the bar for excellence across every facet of its operations.