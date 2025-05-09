Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In a landmark move for ethical finance and fintech advancement, O Gold, the UAE’s leading digital gold investment platform, has partnered with Mawarid Finance, a premier UAE-based Shariah-compliant financial institution established in 2006, to jointly develop and launch the region’s first Shariah-compliant prepaid card backed by physical gold.

Founded to democratize access to precious metals, O Gold offers users a seamless platform to buy, sell, lease, and redeem physical gold and silver—whether for investment or everyday use. With features like physical redemption and gold-backed savings tools, O Gold is redefining how individuals engage with real assets in a digital-first era. Backed by partnerships with globally recognized entities such as SAM Precious Metals and AKW Consultants, O Gold brings physical and digital gold to users’ fingertips.

Mawarid Finance, a premier UAE-based Shariah-compliant financial institution established in 2006, offers a comprehensive suite of ethical banking and finance solutions. With a mission to support ethical growth through innovative financial services, Mawarid serves individuals, SMEs, and corporate clients—championing transparency, social responsibility, and integrity in all its operations.

This strategic collaboration aims to reshape how individuals interact with gold—transitioning it from a traditional store of value into a dynamic, ethical financial tool. Built on shared values of trust, transparency, and compliance with Islamic finance principles, the initiative reflects growing demand for real asset-backed solutions in the digital age.

“Our objective is to offer customers ethical financial products that combine timeless value of gold with practical modern use,” said Bandar Alothman, Founder of O Gold. “This partnership with Mawarid Finance is a significant milestone in our mission to bring inclusive and Shariah-compliant innovation to the market.”

“Leveraging our deep expertise in Shariah-compliant finance, Mawarid Finance is excited to collaborate with O Gold on this groundbreaking initiative,” said Rashid Al Qubaisi, CEO of Mawarid Finance. “This partnership allows us to extend the benefits of real asset-backed value to a wider audience through a convenient and ethically sound prepaid card.”

The initiative is designed to serve a wide range of users seeking ethical, secure, and asset-backed financial alternatives—reinforcing both organizations’ commitment to responsible innovation.