Ma’ameer, Kingdom of Bahrain – Zayani Motors, the leading automotive agency in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the exclusive distributor of Fuso, has been honoured with the Silver Award in the facility awards category at the prestigious EliteClass MENA 2023 awards. This recognition highlights Zayani Motors’ unwavering commitment to excellence in all aspects of their operations.

The EliteClass MENA 2023 awards celebrate exceptional performance and outstanding achievements in the automotive industry. Zayani Motors’ dedication to providing top-notch services and facilities has set them apart as a leader in the industry. This Silver Award is a testament to their hard work and dedication to delivering the best value and service to their clients.

On this occasion, Mr. Rizwan Tariq, General Manager of Zayani Motors, expressed his delight at winning the Silver Award, stating: “At Zayani Motors, we are constantly striving to provide the highest level of quality and service to our clients. This award is a reflection of our team’s hard work and dedication, and we are honoured to be recognised for our commitment to excellence.”

Zayani Motors continues to raise the bar in the automotive industry, setting new standards for quality and customer satisfaction. The Silver Award in the facility awards category is a well-deserved recognition of the company’s ongoing efforts to exceed expectations and provide exceptional service to its clients.

It is worth noting that Zayani Motors is a leading automotive group in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the broader GCC region, representing top passenger and commercial brands like Mitsubishi Motor Company, MG Motor, HONGQI, Fuso and more. These brands offer a wide range of vehicles known for their quality and performance, making Zayani Motors a trusted name in the industry.

Zayani Motors prides itself on its cutting-edge facilities, providing customers with a premium experience from start to finish. From a modern showroom showcasing the latest models to expert technicians in the service centre, Zayani Motors ensures that every aspect of the customer journey is seamless and satisfying.

For more information and to explore the latest models, visit Zayani Motors showroom in Ma’ameer, call 17 703703 or visit http://www.zmotors.com. Be closer to Zayani Motors and follow us on @zayanimotors on Instagram, Zayani Motors Bahrain on Facebook for the latest news, offers and updates. *Terms and conditions apply.

A press release prepared by Media Scene for PR and Translation W.L.L on behalf of Zayani Motors W.L.L.

About Zayani Motors

Established in 1994, Zayani Motors has come a long successful way with its continuous progress to fulfil its goals that the management had envisioned and meticulously set 30 years ago. Zayani Motors has and will always aim at providing the best quality products and services from the automotive industry to its commercial and non-commercial clients.

About Media Scene for PR and Translation:

Media Scene for PR and Translation WLL specializes in providing results-driven Public Relation services, digital marketing and translation services. Created and launched by a group of journalists who have a combined experience of 50 years in the Kingdom, the comprehensive service is guaranteed to be delivered by a team of experts.

For more information please contact Hussain Nasser on:

Email: hnasser@mediascenebh.com / info@mediascenebh.com