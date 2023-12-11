Zain KSA, the leading telecommunications and digital services provider in the Kingdom, won 3 awards at the 17th edition of the Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit, held on December 6-7, 2023 in Dubai. Among these accolades, the company secured the “Best Diversity and Inclusion Program’ award, recognizing its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Winning the ‘Best Diversity and Inclusion Program’ is a testament to Zain KSA’s instrumental efforts in fostering a workplace that empowers all employees to excel and is free from prejudices and bias. The award acknowledges Zain KSA’s corporate culture, rooted in empowering talent and achieving diversity and inclusion by eradicating inequalities based on gender and all forms of discrimination in the workplace, whether they be racial, national, physical, or socioeconomic.

Commenting on this award, Loluwah Al-Nowaiser, VP of Human Resources at Zain KSA, Stated “ We are thrilled to receive the 'Best Diversity and Inclusion Program' award, as it strongly affirms Zain KSA's commitment to cultivating a diverse and inclusive work environment where everyone has equal opportunities to thrive.” She added “At Zain KSA, we translate our core values through a corporate culture that underpins a healthy and empowering work environment. We celebrate diversity and proudly embrace differences, demonstrating respect and appreciation for everyone. Through our approach that prioritizes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), we are always committed to creating equal opportunities for everyone to establish a balanced work environment. We also support young talent in the Kingdom by providing employment opportunities, training programs, and more access to specialized education.

We launched our strategic initiative WE in 2017, dedicated to empowering our workforce, by increasing the proportion of female leaders in the company and achieving gender diversity in the workplace, including leadership positions. This initiative has yielded a range of programs supporting job opportunities and training, including the Evolve Program, which has empowered over 100 young employees. Additionally, our "Women in Technology" program provides guidance and opportunities for growth to female university students across the Kingdom pursuing STEM fields (Science, technology, engineering and mathetmatics.)”

Additonally, Zain KSA won two other awards at the TR Leaders’ Summit 2023: ‘Best Green Technology’ award in recognition of launching the first zero-emission 5G network worldwide, and ‘Global Merit Leader - Women in ICT of the Year’ honoring Digital Executive General Manager, Njoud AlShehri for her impactful journey in the ICT sector, particularly overseeing the launch of Zain KSA’s Yaqoot digital packages.