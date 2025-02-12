Zain KSA, the leading telecoms and digital solutions provider in Saudi Arabia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with global technology leader Huawei to boost tech collaboration ahead of the 2025 Hajj season. Signed during LEAP 2025 in Riyadh, this agreement builds on the successful collaboration between the two partners during Hajj 2024, developing innovative AI and data analytics solutions to enhance the efficiency of services provided to pilgrims and ensure a seamless and safe experience.

The new partnership aims to improve real-time response speed through advanced monitoring capabilities that utilize the latest analytics technology, with the goal of reducing Time to Resolution (TTR) to less than 15 minutes. It will also focus on developing advanced communication solutions that ensure operational efficiency and uninterrupted service while maintaining top quality, in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals of nationwide digital transformation and tech innovation.

Chief Technology Officer at Zain KSA, Eng. Mohammad bin Abdulaziz AlNujaidi, commented: “Zain KSA is wholly committed to leveraging the latest technologies to boost the efficiency and sustainability of our digital infrastructure, especially during high-demand seasons, including Hajj. Our partnership with Huawei enables us to leverage AI and data analytics to ensure reliable, high-performance communications.”

This partnership builds on a long-standing collaboration between Zain KSA and Huawei. Recently, the two partners signed an MoU to develop advanced 5.5G applications for a smart solutions ecosystem that supports enhanced experiences for individuals and enterprises.