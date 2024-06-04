Zain KSA has announced that it is fully prepared for the Hajj season of 1445 AH (2024). The company has equipped all holy sites with 5G network coverage, confirming its infrastructure is ready to meet the increased demand during the season. Pilgrims will benefit from exceptional digital communication infrastructure, high-speed data access, and an exceptional experience.

These preparations are part of Zain KSA's commitment to enhancing the pilgrims’ digital experience, making their spiritual journey more interactive and memorable. This initiative contributes to achieving the strategic objectives of Saudi Vision 2030’s Pilgrim Experience Program, which aims to provide high-quality facilities and advanced infrastructure, empowering visitors with the best digital services on their spiritual journey. Zain KSA is dedicated to serving pilgrims and Umrah visitors from the Kingdom and around the world, ensuring they enjoy a seamless and integrated connectivity experience that meets all their needs. The company is also committed to providing exceptional service to the largest number of pilgrims this year and in the future.

This announcement underscores Zain KSA’s position as a pioneer in 5G technology. The company launched the largest 5G network in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa and the third-largest globally. Zain KSA introduced the world's first zero-emission 5G network, demonstrating its dedication to leveraging technology for sustainable development and environmental empowerment. By embracing innovative applications and use cases, Zain KSA is ushering in next-gen digital solutions.