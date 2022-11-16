Zain Cloud, the cloud computing service provided by Zain KSA, has obtained the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification, affirming its readiness and reliability to host financial businesses, including FinTech companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The certification, provided by PCI Security Standards Council, reflects Zain Cloud’s compliance in providing a secure environment for the approval, processing, storage, or transfer of credit card data in line with the best international practices. It also cements Zain Cloud’s position as a reliable cloud services provider in the Kingdom, capitalizing on a completely secure cloud ecosystem that protects the privacy of customers and their data, is compatible with the Kingdom’s data protection requirements, and fully adheres to world-class cybersecurity standards.

Commenting on the certification, Zain KSA’s Business Development and Products Executive General Manager, Eng. Sultan AlHadlag stated: “We are proud to earn such prestigious international recognition through which Zain KSA proves once again its commitment to provide customers with highly reliable integrated robust cloud services that enable individuals, the business sector, as well as government entities to manage and grow their businesses through an interactive and highly reliable digital experience. With the PCI DSS certification, we emphasize Zain Cloud’s full readiness to carry out secure credit card transactions to serve all sectors and institutions alike. We will continue to provide business development with top security standards, expanding our integrated cloud computing ecosystem and reinforcing its cybersecurity controls.”

Notably, Zain Cloud has been awarded a Class (C) classification from the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), the highest “Service Provider Registration Class” rating awarded by CITC to cloud computing service providers. This confirms Zain Cloud’s solid infrastructure that is based on compatible cloud computing cybersecurity controls, providing a secure cyberspace for all Zain Cloud subscribers and all different use cases. Zain Cloud has also received two ISO quality Certifications ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 as part of the ISO 27001 ISMS category related to Cloud security and customer data protection.