“This pivotal move reinforces our ambition to be a leading market force at the front-end of the development lifecycle.” - Kathleen McGrail, Managing Director, Advisory Services

Dubai:– WSP Middle East, one of the world’s leading professional services firms providing strategic advisory, engineering and design services, is pleased to announce the launch of its Real Estate Advisory Services in the region. This strategic move speaks directly to evolving market dynamics in which more clients are seeking out comprehensive, end-to-end project lifecycle services underneath a unified platform.

"I am thrilled to introduce our new Real Estate Advisory Services in the Middle East," said Michael Heitmann, Head of Real Estate Advisory at WSP Middle East. “Reflecting on over 17 years’ experience in the Middle East region in leading the largest real estate consulting teams, WSP is the first to fulfil the long-awaited ask from our clients to provide a seamless service offering that covers all aspects of the development cycle. I look forward to meeting and working with our clients in the region and offering our services from this integrated platform.”

WSP’s Real Estate Advisory team will be led by Michael Heitmann, as well as Gabriella De La Torre and Arash Darabnia, both Senior Directors; three industry veterans with a proven track record in providing real estate development advice to clients in the Middle East. The team aims to support clients in delivering world-class projects and communities, creating value for property owners and developers, whilst also enhancing user experience, quality of life, and ensuring sustainability for future generations of end users.

Commenting on the launch of Real Estate Advisory, Kathleen McGrail, Managing Director, Advisory Services said: “The launch of our new strategic Real Estate Advisory team marks a pivotal moment for us and reflects our commitment to our client requirements through providing a full project lifecycle service offering. This also reinforces our ambition to be a leading market force at the front-end of the development lifecycle.” - Kathleen McGrail, Managing Director, Advisory Services

The addition of the Real Estate Advisory service ensures WSP Middle East’s clients receive market-driven recommendations that incorporate prevalent market requirements whilst planning for the future and enabling the creation of Future Ready communities and projects across the region.

The new service line will operate across a wide range of sectors including residential, office, retail, hospitality, healthcare, education, leisure & entertainment, data centres, industrial & logistics and mixed-use. In addition, services entail bespoke market research, feasibility, highest & best use studies, portfolio advisory, pricing strategy, benchmarking & competitive analysis, investment strategy, master planning support & review, and financial modelling.

With over 3,000 trusted professionals across the region, WSP Middle East is comprised of four multi-disciplinary business units which are geared towards future-proofing the built and natural environments: Advisory Services, Transport & Infrastructure, Project Management Services, and Property & Buildings.

WSP's regional Advisory Services business, with over 300 advisors, offers an integrated, multi-disciplinary mix of core services tailored to provide end-to-end services across the development cycle and add value in a changing world.

For the latest news and insights from WSP in the Middle East, visit www.wsp.com/en-AE

-Ends-

About WSP

As one of the world’s leading professional services firms, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and environment. We provide strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining sectors. Our 66,500+ trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities we serve through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. Sustainability and science permeate our work. In 2022, WSP derived more than half of its $11.9 B (CAD) revenues from services that support the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Corporation’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:WSP). Visit wsp.com.