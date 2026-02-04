UAE: Bain & Company, in collaboration with the World Governments Summit (WGS), announced the launch of the AI Readiness Tool, a new platform designed to help government entities assess their preparedness for artificial intelligence and identify practical actions to accelerate adoption and impact.

As governments worldwide increasingly recognise AI’s transformative potential, many continue to struggle to move beyond experimentation.

According to the MIT State of AI in Business 2025 Report, only 5% of deployed AI pilots successfully scale and deliver measurable returns. The primary challenge lies not in ambition, but in the foundational capabilities required to deploy AI responsibly and at scale.

Developed on Bain’s latest AI readiness research, the AI Readiness Tool assesses organisational maturity across five core dimensions: AI Strategy, Use Case Development and Deployment, Technology and Data, Talent and Capabilities, and Governance and Operating Model

Based on performance across these pillars, the tool classifies organisations into one of four AI readiness levels: Strategic Shaper, Value Explorer, Early Explorer, and Foundation Builder, providing a clear view of progress and highlighting priority areas for capability development.

How the AI Readiness Tool works

Government entities complete a structured assessment comprising 34 targeted questions across the five dimensions. The tool generates an overall AI readiness score, detailed diagnostic insights by pillar, and tailored recommendations to help close gaps and accelerate progress along the AI journey.

By combining benchmarking, diagnostics, and actionable guidance, the AI Readiness Tool enables leaders to prioritise investments, strengthen governance, and make informed decisions with confidence.

“The AI Readiness Tool provides government leaders with a clear and practical way to understand where they stand on their AI journey,” said Wissam Yassine, Partner at Bain & Company, and leader of the Bain Middle East Sustainability practice. “By offering targeted insights across key dimensions, the tool helps organisations focus on the capabilities that matter most to unlock AI’s full potential and improve government services and outcomes.”

Users receive a detailed readiness scorecard benchmarking their organisation against peers, alongside a customised roadmap to support responsible, scalable AI adoption.

The launch of the AI Readiness Tool reinforces Bain & Company’s commitment to supporting governments worldwide as they harness AI to drive operational excellence, innovation, and more citizen-centric services. The tool is now available to government entities seeking to transform AI ambition into sustained, real-world impact.

More information on AI Readiness Tool can be found on the link:

https://aireadiness.worldgovernmentssummit.org/