The second-largest airline in Abu Dhabi strengthens connectivity to Jordan with daily Amman frequencies

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is capitalising on the busy summer travel period by announcing an exciting promotion and starting flights from Abu Dhabi to Chisinau, an affordable green city, and Cluj-Napoca, a cultural melting pot. Both destinations are ready to be discovered by travel lovers and gastronomy enthusiasts, with hassle-free travel for tourists and residents in the UAE, Moldova, and Romania.

Connecting the UAE and Moldovan capitals, the new route starts on 28 October, with Monday, Wednesday, and Friday frequencies. The new route, connecting the UAE and second-most populous city in Romania, starts on 2 October, with Wednesday and Saturday frequencies. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app, both of which are accessible in Arabic.

Wizz Air is giving the power to the passenger to control their travel and recently introduced a unique 'all-you-can-fly' membership, offering unlimited ticket purchases and significant savings compared to standard fares. The 10,000 memberships sold out in 24 hours, highlighting the value and limited nature of this offer. Additional services such as baggage and seat selection can be added to bookings as needed.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Chisinau and Cluj-Napoca are unique, affordable travel destinations steeped in history. We are delighted to launch direct flights between the UAE and Moldova, one of the least visited countries in Europe, to foster connectivity with hassle-free travel. We are reaffirming our commitment to Romania, with our second marvellous destination after Bucharest, a captivating country to visit offering a rich blend of natural beauty, history and cultural diversity. As the flagbearer for ultra-low-cost travel in the region, we are strengthening our network with daily flights to Amman, enabling convenient ultra-low-fare travel. We look forward to welcoming you on board our aircraft soon.”

Must-visit destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, with a one-way lowest fare until 30 November*, include:

Almaty - AED 319

Amman - AED 279

Athens - AED 199

Dammam - AED 89

Erbil - AED 259

Bishkek - AED 239

Alexandria - AED 199

Sohag - AED 169

Larnaca - AED 239

Giza - AED 209

Situated on the Bic River, Chisinau boasts top tourist attractions, with 23 lakes surrounded by fertile land rife with vineyards. Moldova’s political, economic and cultural hub, Chisinau has one of the highest proportions of natural green spaces of any city in Europe. Boasting a long and diverse history, with influences from various civilisations such as the Greeks, Romans, Ottomans, and Russians, Chisinau is a food-loving capital with a rich cultural heritage. Must-see highlights include lush parks, victory memorials, cathedrals and historical sites.

Cluj-Napoca, the heart of Transylvania, is a vibrant cultural and educational hub that invites exploration, offering a unique blend of historical charm and contemporary vibrancy. Known for its rich history and baroque architecture, tradition and modernity blend seamlessly. Home to numerous festivals, theatres, and art galleries, it's a city that celebrates creativity and diversity. Key attractions include the majestic St. Michael's Church, Central Park, and the National Museum of Transylvanian History.

Amman is steeped in ancient history and is a great city to sample the best of Middle Eastern culture with ancient ruins, historic theatres and Roman temples. The birthplace of several great civilisations, modern Amman is experiencing a cultural boom with a plethora of exciting opportunities for adventurous travellers to explore. Originally built on top of seven hills, Amman boasts a wealth of mosques, souqs and coffeehouses all offering the best of the unmissable Jordanian culture.

The Wizz MultiPass is a pioneering and innovative flight subscription service that allows frequent travellers to travel from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while earning loyalty rewards. Passengers lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage for the entire year, potentially saving up to 40% on tickets to popular summer destinations using the ticket-only fare.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low-fares and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Chisinau (Moldova) Cluj (Romania) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Route Operating Days Sales start Flights start Fares from* Abu Dhabi – Chisinau Monday, Wednesday, and Friday On sale 28/10/24 AED 209 Abu Dhabi – Cluj-Napoca Wednesday and Saturday On sale 02/10/24 AED 259 Abu Dhabi – Amman Everyday On Sale Ongoing AED 279

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 191 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the national carrier of the UAE. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 57.6million passengers between October 2022 and September 2023. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air was also recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' in the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2023, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and “Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2023” by World Travel Awards.

