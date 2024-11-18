Abu Dhabi, UAE: With the festivities around the corner, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is celebrating the upcoming holiday season with an exclusive promotion of 15 percent discount on bookings made between 1 December 2024 and 20 March 2025*. Travel lovers can now take advantage of the flash promotion on the enhanced Winter schedule and book their flights for the holiday season with ease. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the WIZZ app, available in the Arabic language, with fares starting as low as 89 AED*.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers 40 percent more seat capacity for the Winter season on its most popular destinations. Travellers can already enjoy the benefits of the enhanced Winter schedule which allows them to book and travel with more flexibility, convenience, and savings on their journeys. From exploring the charm of Yerevan and Nur-Sultan, to discovering the treasures of Kutaisi and Tashkent, delving into the timeless wonders of Cairo or sunbathing on the crystal clear coasts of Larnaca and the Maldives, Wizz Air has you covered.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the holiday season by offering our passengers an exclusive 15 percent discount. This one-time offer allows travellers to book their well-deserved holiday with their loved ones at incredibly low fares, helping them save more. To ensure a hassle-free experience, 40 percent more seat capacity has been added to our most popular destinations for this winter. Wizz Air is committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region and unlocking travel for everyone. We look forward to seeing you on board our aircraft and sharing our love of travel soon.”

The national airline recently announced the expansion of WIZZ MultiPass, a pioneering and innovative flight subscription service that allows frequent travellers to travel from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while saving more. WIZZ MultiPass enables passengers to lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage for the entire year. Passengers can save up to 40 percent on tickets to popular destinations using the ticket-only fare.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 percent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low-fares and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Cluj (Romania) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Expanded winter schedule:

Route Operating Days Flights per week Abu Dhabi – Yerevan Monday to Sunday 14 times Abu Dhabi - Baku Monday to Sunday 17 times Abu Dhabi - Bishkek Monday to Sunday 7 times Abu Dhabi - Kutaisi Monday to Sunday 12 times Abu Dhabi – Larnaca Monday to Sunday 7 times Abu Dhabi - Maldives Monday to Sunday 7 times Abu Dhabi - Sphinx Monday to Sunday 9 times Abu Dhabi - Tashkent Monday to Sunday 9 times

Whether it is shopping for unique gifts at Christmas markets, savouring seasonal treats, or enjoying cultural performances, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s exclusive discount provides the perfect chance to experience winter festivities across some of the world’s most vibrant destinations.

For those seeking a modern twist on tradition, Nur-Sultan offers stunning architecture and dramatic winter landscapes. Towering ice sculptures, festive lights, and seasonal events transform the city into a magical winter destination, with winter the perfect time to experience the capital of Kazakhstan in its full frosty glory. Nur-Sultan offers a truly unforgettable winter escape where tourists can marvel at the futuristic buildings, enjoy the bustling winter markets, or embrace the thrill of outdoor activities.

The Maldives offers the ultimate winter escape, where clear waters, powder-soft beaches, and pleasant temperatures create a paradise like no other. This is the perfect time to unwind in one of the world’s most stunning destinations, with less crowded resorts and the ideal weather for sunbathing, water sports, and island-hopping.

Larnaca is a hidden gem, with the mild Mediterranean climate and rich cultural heritage creating the perfect winter getaway. With fewer crowds and pleasant temperatures, it is the ideal time to stroll along the palm-lined seafront, visit ancient ruins, and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere of this coastal town. The festive season adds a special touch, with Christmas markets, traditional Cypriot treats, and vibrant celebrations filling the streets.

There is no better time to visit the legendary Cairo than between December and March. With the cooler winter temperatures, travellers can comfortably explore the awe-inspiring Great Pyramids and the enigmatic Sphinx without the intense summer heat. This is the ideal season to immerse in Egypt’s rich history and culture, as Cairo comes alive with festive cheer, vibrant markets, and captivating cultural events.

Yerevan is a winter delight, where the people are known for their warm Armenian hospitality and cultural traditions. The city hosts several Christmas markets showcasing handmade crafts, woollen garments, and local sweets like Gata, a sweet pastry. Yerevan’s geographical location also allows sports enthusiasts to drop a visit to nearby cities like Tsaghkadzor which offers various winter activities like skiing and snowboarding.

Cluj-Napoca is another must-visit winter destination, where festive charm and rich traditions come to life. The city’s medieval architecture is covered with snow, creating a picturesque backdrop for the vibrant Christmas markets filled handcrafted gifts and delicious local treats. The capital of Transylvania bustles with live performances, and cultural events to celebrate the festive season.

* This promotion applies on bookings made from 1 December 2024 to 20 March 2025, excluding 24 December 2024 to 2 January 2025 from 00.00 till 23.59 UAE time (“Promotional period”). Travel between 1 December and 21 March to take advantage of a 15% discount on tickets. The promotion applies only to bookings made on https://wizzair.com or on the WIZZ mobile app. *

* One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.