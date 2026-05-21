Cairo – Winvestor Developments, the Egyptian-Saudi real estate developer, celebrated the launch of its latest integrated residential project, Aurevia Community, in Sixth Settlement area at New Cairo during a large-scale event headlined by singer Tamer Ashour.

The event was attended by members of both the House of Representatives and Senate, Egyptian and Saudi business figures, real estate sector executives, members of Association of Real Estate Developers, as well as a number of artists, media personalities, influencers, and the company’s strategic partners.

During the ceremony, the company officially unveiled details of the new project, which represents Winvestor’s latest development in the Egyptian market and reflects its strategy of developing integrated urban communities that combine quality living, smart services, and modern designs, as part of an ambitious expansion plan aimed at strengthening its presence in Egypt’s real estate sector.

The company also announced the signing of agreements with several strategic partners to support the development and execution of the project in line with international standards.

Criteria Design Group was appointed as the project’s architecture and engineering consultant, while Gravity Hotels & Resorts will manage and operate the hotel component planned within the development.

In addition, Vodafone Egypt will provide smart connectivity solutions and Triple Play services, and Dr. Ahmed Wagdy was appointed as marketing and brand identity consultant for the project.

The launch marks a continuation of Winvestor’s operations in Egyptian market over the past five years, during which the company developed several projects, including iSheraton in Heliopolis and Capella Residence in Maadi.

Located in the Sixth Settlement area, Aurevia Community spans over 19 feddans with total investments estimated at EGP 5bn. The company is targeting projected sales of around EGP 8bn for the project.

The project features an integrated residential community comprising 14 residential buildings with a ground floor and eight repeated floors. It offers a variety of unit types and sizes, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as duplexes and penthouses, catering to a wide range of customer segments.

Additionally, the development includes a comprehensive range of amenities and facilities, such as a mosque, a clubhouse, three swimming pools, football and padel courts, in addition to a commercial and administrative strip mall consisting of a ground floor and three upper floors.

The project further comprises a 10,000-square-meter land plot designated for the development of a fully integrated hotel operated by Gravity Hotels & Resorts, in a move aimed at strengthening the hospitality and service components within the development.

The company also unveiled a package of launch incentives for customers, including down payments starting at 5%, installment plans of up to 10 years, and launch discounts reaching 10% on unit prices for a limited period.

Dr. Hisham Ibrahim, CEO and Co-Founder of Winvestor Developments, said that Aurevia Community marks a strategic addition to the company’s portfolio in the Egyptian market, reflecting its approach to developing integrated communities focused on quality living, diversified amenities, and collaboration with specialized partners across multiple sectors.

He added that the company chose the Sixth Settlement area after conducting detailed market studies, citing the district’s accelerating urban and investment activity, noted that the project is designed to offer a balanced real estate product that combines residential appeal with long-term investment potential.

Ibrahim disclosed that the company was keen to collaborate with a group of highly experienced strategic partners, with the aim of delivering a project built on modern, integrated standards across design, operations, technology, and brand identity.

For his part, Arch. Hisham Helal, Chairman of Criteria Design Group, said that the project has been designed in line with the latest architecture and engineering standards, achieving a balance between aesthetic and functional aspects, with a strong focus on open spaces, quality of life, and delivering a fully integrated residential experience suited to modern living.

He added that the design prioritizes privacy and flexibility in space utilization, while also enhancing the project’s architectural identity to ensure a distinctive experience within the Sixth Settlement area.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Abdel-Sabour, General Manager of Gravity Hotels & Resorts, said that the partnership with Winvestor represents a significant milestone for the group, marking its first hotel management and operation project in New Cairo after years of successful experience across Red Sea cities and major tourism destinations.

Abdel-Sabour added that the planned 10,000-square-meter hotel within the project will offer a fully integrated hospitality experience based on modern operational standards, tailored to the needs of New Cairo’s market and its visitors.

Meanwhile, Winvestor confirmed that its collaboration with Vodafone Egypt will provide high-speed internet, digital TV, and landline services through Triple Play technology, alongside smart home solutions within the project, ensuring an advanced and secure lifestyle experience for residents and reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering sustainable value in its New Cairo developments.

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Wagdy, CEO of AW Innovations and marketing and brand identity consultant for the project, said that the development has strong fundamentals in terms of product offering, location, and services, which will contribute to building a distinctive and strong brand within the New Cairo market.

Wagdy noted that the project’s marketing strategy focuses on highlighting the concept of integrated living and long-term investment value.

The company concluded the event by stating that Aurevia Community represents the beginning of a new phase of expansion in the Egyptian market, with plans to launch additional projects in the coming period.