ABU DHABI, UAE — Prepaire Labs today officially unveiled SHIELD™, a real-time biological intelligence and response platform designed to help governments, healthcare systems, defense organizations, and humanitarian operators move from detection to response in real time.

The launch took place during ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026, marking the first commercial product release from Prepaire Labs and introducing a new category of operational biological infrastructure built for modern outbreak preparedness, response coordination, and sovereign health security.

The announcement comes amid renewed international concern following the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, reinforcing the growing need for faster, more connected biological intelligence systems capable of identifying threats, coordinating response workflows, and accelerating intervention timelines.

Yacine Balit, Chief Commercial Officer at Prepaire Labs said, “SHIELD integrates outbreak surveillance, environmental risk modeling, pathogen intelligence, Digital Twin modeling, pharmacogenomics, AI-driven risk analysis, and autonomous response workflows into a single operational platform.”

The system can operate in cloud, hybrid, or fully sovereign on-premise environments through Shield Spark edge nodes, allowing governments and institutions to retain local control over sensitive data while participating in a federated intelligence network.

SHIELD is designed to support a broad range of operational environments, spanning national public health systems, hospitals and laboratory networks, military and civil defense organizations, humanitarian and NGO response operations, as well as critical infrastructure and remote field deployments. The platform also enables autonomous BSL-3 and BSL-4 laboratory operations, supporting high-containment environments where speed, coordination, and biological security are critical.

The platform integrates directly with Prepaire Labs’ wider biological infrastructure ecosystem, including GenetiQ™ Digital Twin systems, HAiLO™ AI-driven countermeasure workflows, Shield Sentinel™ pathogen sequencing kits, autonomous field laboratories and UAV logistics systems, as well as federated SPARK™ sovereign intelligence nodes.

Professor Min Park, Co-Founder of Prepaire Labs, said: “The world has spent decades building systems that report outbreaks after the fact. SHIELD was built to reduce the time between signal detection and operational response. We believe biological preparedness will become one of the defining infrastructure challenges of the next decade. Faster intelligence, faster sequencing, and faster coordination are now essential capabilities. Platforms like SHIELD represent a major step toward integrated preparedness infrastructure.”

The platform’s architecture allows hospitals and frontline facilities to participate in Shield’s preparedness network without requiring sensitive patient data to leave local environments.

Hospitals and NGOs can deploy Shield Core as a preparedness layer while selectively activating advanced capabilities such as Digital Twins, pharmacogenomic analysis, pathogen sequencing, and HAiLO-driven therapeutic workflows.

Prepaire Labs also announced a humanitarian access framework for qualified NGOs and outbreak response organizations, allowing approved field operators to use Shield in resource-limited environments while contributing governed pathogen and epidemiological intelligence back into the network.

The company stated that the long-term objective is to create a globally distributed biological intelligence infrastructure capable of improving outbreak readiness, accelerating therapeutic development, and reducing response latency during future biological emergencies.

SHIELD is now available for sovereign, enterprise, hospital, and humanitarian deployment. To learn more go to https://app.prepaireshield.com/ or visit the booth at ISNR 2026.

For media inquiries, please reach out to Sakshi at sakshi@cameocomms.me

ABOUT PREPAIRE LABS

Prepaire Labs is a biological AI infrastructure company focused on disease modeling, sovereign biological intelligence, precision diagnostics, and AI-driven countermeasure development. The company develops federated biological infrastructure spanning bio-surveillance, Digital Twins, autonomous laboratories, AI-driven therapeutics, and real-time biological intelligence systems. Prepaire Labs operates from Masdar City, Abu Dhabi.