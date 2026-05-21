Programme supports first-time founders from Al Ain

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED), in collaboration with Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has announced the first cohort of the MZN Hub71 Programme, welcoming 17 Emirati founders building early-stage startups across priority and emerging sectors.

Selected from a competitive pool of over 370 applications, the inaugural cohort reflects strong demand for structured early-stage venture support in the UAE. Spearheaded by Khalifa Fund and delivered through the MZN Hub in Al Ain, the programme establishes a vital new entry point into the UAE’s startup ecosystem, enabling Emirati founders to transform ideas into scalable ventures while strengthening the pipeline of homegrown innovation.

The cohort represents a new generation of founders shaping the UAE’s future economy. Nearly 90% are under the age of 35, with more than 75% launching their first ventures, reinforcing the programme’s role in expanding access to entrepreneurship. Female founders represent 35% of the cohort, reflecting continued progress in broadening participation across the startup landscape.

Notably, 59% of selected founders were referred through partner networks, demonstrating the strength of the collaborative ecosystem cultivated by Khalifa Fund and its partners, including Hub71, in identifying and nurturing early-stage talent.

The startups span key sectors aligned with Abu Dhabi’s economic priorities, including HealthTech, ClimateTech, FinTech and AgriTech, alongside emerging innovations with AI applied across sectors.

H.E Khalifa Al Kuwaiti, Executive Director of the Entrepreneurship Sector, at Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development said: “We are pleased to launch the first MZN Hub71 cohort in collaboration with Hub71, it reflects Khalifa Fund’s commitment to empowering Emirati entrepreneurs and nurturing the next generation of national enterprises. Through MZN in Al Ain, we are creating a structured pathway that enables founders to transform ideas into viable businesses, strengthen their capabilities, and contribute directly to the UAE’s economic diversification goals. We will continue to strengthen this ecosystem by expanding access to mentorship, networks, and investment readiness support, ensuring Emirati founders are equipped to scale their ventures and compete globally.”

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said: “MZN Hub71 reflects the growing momentum among Emirati founders building ventures from Abu Dhabi. This cohort brings together an impressive group of founding teams developing timely solutions well positioned to enter the market. At Hub71, we are proud to support founders from the earliest stages, helping them build strong foundations, validate their ideas, and scale their businesses.”

Over the course of the 3-month programme at the MZN Hub in Al Ain, founders progress through structured phases from concept to execution, developing minimum viable products, validating ideas in market and preparing to launch.

The programme culminates in a Demo Day, where founders present their ventures to investors, government stakeholders and partners, creating direct pathways to funding, partnerships and commercial opportunities.

Beyond the programme, founders are integrated into Abu Dhabi’s wider innovation ecosystem, with continued access to capital, commercial opportunities and strategic support as they scale.

By activating early-stage Emirati talent in Al Ain through Khalifa Fund’s national entrepreneurship platform and connecting them to Hub71’s global network, MZN Hub71 strengthens Abu Dhabi’s long-term founder pipeline and supports the development of globally competitive startups from the UAE.

The 17 startups and founders joining the first MZN x Hub71 cohort include:

InfraPower – Khaled Al Ghafli

AI and GIS platform for detecting utility asset defects and prioritising maintenance.

RECtify – Khaled Alsamri

Platform enabling SMEs to track emissions and access carbon and renewable energy credit markets.

ReachLLM – Maryam Alabbar

AI platform that helps brands optimise visibility and performance across large language models.

BOUKI – Ali Aljaffal

AI-powered digital wallet that optimises card usage and rewards at the point of purchase.

NAMDH – Afra Alahbabi

AI-powered clinical assistant providing real-time transcription, translation and patient insights.

Limb – Shamma Alsaedi

AI-driven physiotherapy platform enabling remote monitoring and personalised rehabilitation.

AIN – Mohammed Almehrzi

AI-enabled IoT platform for precision irrigation and farm management in arid environments.

Hign Al Khaleej – Jaber Al Ahbabi

Digital marketplace for buying, selling and auctioning camels across the Gulf.

SouqView – Mohammed Al Nasri

AI-powered app providing simplified stock analysis and predictive insights for retail investors.

Odysseon – Mustafa Samhoun

Platform combining crypto education, AI trading tools and capital allocation in one interface.

Shams – Nouf Aljneibi

AI-powered Arabic learning platform delivering adaptive, gamified education for children.

TAIA – Hind Aljneibi

AI platform that automates grading, lesson planning and student performance tracking.

StarVolta – Abdalla Alghfeli

Clean energy technology converting methane into hydrogen and nanocarbon with no direct CO₂ emissions.

HAAY – Hoor Alkatheeri

Atmospheric water generation technology producing drinking water from air using AI-enabled systems.

Arady – Naser AlNuaimi

Digital platform streamlining real estate transactions across buyers, sellers and financial institutions.

Mershid – Abdulla Daiban

AI-powered travel companion offering personalised recommendations and real-time assistance.

The AM Lab – Mohammed Al Malik

AM Lab is a digital platform streamlining MENA manufacturing by automating quotes, checks, and order routing from CAD upload to delivery, all managed in one integrated workflow.

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programmes, enabling services and support packages, founders can build, and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

For more information, visit www.hub71.com and follow us on @Hub71AD #Hub71.

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