Ras Al Khaimah: Global leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain inaugurated its new construction chemicals manufacturing unit in Ras Al Khaimah, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the UAE market and expanding its regional product range offer along with production capabilities.

The facility inauguration ceremony was attended by Saint-Gobain senior leadership, including Eastern Mediterranean and Middle-East CEO Antoine Ghazal and Gulf Countries CEO Emmanuel Jacquot, alongside Consul General of France in Dubai and the Northern Emirates His Excellency Jean-Christophe Paris, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) Chief Experience Officer Ian Hunt, and key stakeholders from the construction sector.

Located in RAKEZ’s Al Ghail Industrial Zone and developed across 15,000 m², the facility has been operational since the second quarter of 2025, manufacturing a comprehensive range of mortar solutions, including premixed plasters, tile adhesives and grouts, screeds, and more. With a monthly production capacity more than 10,000 tonnes, the plant serves customers across the UAE, while laying the foundation for further expansion through additional production lines and increased storage capacity.

Emmanuel Jacquot said “As the world-wide leader in light and sustainable construction, we are completing our industrial set-up with our new plant of Construction Chemicals in Ras Al Khaimah. This new facility reflects our trust in the UAE’s long-term vision. Through this investment, we reaffirm our commitment to the UAE, strengthening local manufacturing, enhancing service capabilities, customer intimacy and contributing to the country’s industrial ambition.”

Commenting on why the company chose Ras Al Khaimah, he added, “Our decision to establish operations in Ras Al Khaimah was driven by its strategic location, enabling greater customer proximity and faster, more responsive service to the Northern Emirates construction sites. This complements our existing large-scale manufacturing hubs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, allowing Saint-Gobain to expand our reach and deliver more efficiently across the UAE. Ras Al Khaimah, and RAKEZ in particular, provided the right environment for this expansion—with strong industrial infrastructure, ease of doing business, and seamless establishment support. This has enabled us to develop a facility that aligns with our production and supply chain requirements while bringing us closer to our customers.”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: “Saint-Gobain’s new set-up marks another significant milestone for Ras Al Khaimah’s industrial sector and reflects the steady momentum the emirate continues to see in construction-related industries. Manufacturers today are looking for environments where they can scale efficiently, operate with confidence, and stay closely connected to their markets. At RAKEZ, we continue to strengthen the infrastructure, services, and industrial environment needed to support that growth journey over the long term.”

The facility reflects the company’s continued investment in strengthening its regional manufacturing and supply chain capabilities and expanding its product range offer. With growing demand across the UAE’s construction sector, and notably for hospitality, non-residential buildings and infrastructures, the new plant enhances the company’s ability to serve key markets more efficiently while supporting future expansion plans from its Ras Al Khaimah base.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 40,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services adapted to the residential, non-residential and infrastructure markets. Its integrated and innovative solutions provide sustainability, performance and well-being for its customers. The Group is guided by its purpose, “MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.

€46.5 billion in sales in 2025

162,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050