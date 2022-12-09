Wilo, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of pumps and water management solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Heriot-Watt University in Dubai to inaugurate the Wilo Laboratory for students, which will provide mechanical engineering students with the necessary training by using state-of-the-art pumps and systems. Under the MoU, the new laboratory, referred to as the ‘Wilo Academy,’ was opened at Heriot-Watt’s Dubai Knowledge Village campus to aid students in understanding advanced pump solutions in a fully-digitalised lab.

The lab was formally opened on the same day as the agreement was signed. In accordance with the MoU, the fully digitalised lab was set up to demonstrate how pump systems operate in various conditions, as well as focus on sharing technical knowledge about pumps and water management solutions. Wilo’s technical managers and teams will host workshops and educational sessions, either at their facility or on the university campus, where the company will demonstrate key concepts to students with the help of advanced pumps and systems. The new agreement is an extension of a previous MoU signed with the university in 2015 when both institutions partnered to help students showcase their engineering skills, as well as drive student competitions, field trips, internships, and full-time job opportunities.

Yasser Nagi, Managing Director of Wilo Middle East and Group Sales Director of MENA Region of Wilo, said: “At Wilo, we make an effort to give back to the community and enable young minds to contribute to the development of solutions that will impact the future. Heriot-Watt, which shares our heritage and experience, contributes to this vision and strengthens this latest collaboration. Wilo is delighted to empower the young minds of the university by enabling them to contribute to future-oriented issues like water, environment, and climate protection. Furthermore, the latest MoU will allow us to use our authority, assets, and expertise to support students in addressing growing water management challenges in a collaborative and productive manner.”

Professor Heather McGregor, Provost and Vice Principal, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said: “Our goal at Heriot-Watt University Dubai is to provide opportunities for our students to gain practical experience and hands-on training outside of the traditional classroom setting. It is for this reason that global companies actively seek out our graduates, owing to their abilities and career-focused outlook. The MoU with Wilo Middle East is an additional step in this direction. I am confident that the collaboration will give our students a better understanding of the water management sector, its challenges, and potential solutions, providing them with the employability skills that businesses seek.”

Fouad Ahmed, Regional Marketing Manager MENA, Wilo, stated: “Our collaboration with the university to educate and develop the next generation of visionaries is a promising endeavour. At Wilo, we leverage our influence, resources, and expertise to address societal concerns in a positive way. As a result, we aim to encourage sustainable development and social change by empowering young talents with the skills and strengths necessary to drive effective outcomes and a sustainable society.”

In addition to investing in the lab, Wilo aims to host a number of on- and off-campus events over the course of the academic year, including technical presentations and workshops, site visits to Wilo's facility in Jebel Ali, and to several of its clients. Graduates of the university will also be given preference for any open entry-level positions at the company and will also have the opportunity to intern in the company’s departments, including engineering, marketing, and finance.

