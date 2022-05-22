Weyay’s fully-digital business model contributed to launching the digital bank in a record time to meet the banking and financial needs of Kuwait’s youth

Number of signups on the Weyay app have far exceeded expectations, proving the need for a fully digital banking solution in the Kuwait market.

Weyay is Kuwait’s first digital bank, powered by National Bank of Kuwait, one of the leading innovators in financial services in the region.

Weyay, Kuwait’s first digital bank, received “Outstanding Innovation in Mobile Banking” Award in Global Finance’s annual Innovators Awards for 2022.

Global Finance recognizes companies and innovation labs globally and regionally for their outstanding innovations in finance and digital banking.

Amidst multiple submissions from around the world, winners of financial innovations are decided by the editorial board of Global Finance, based on specific criteria, with inputs from expert reporters with deep knowledge of the global financial services industry.

Weyay was created by the youth of Kuwait for the youth of Kuwait, making banking relevant to the changing needs of this generation. The Weyay app was launched on Google play and Apple Appstore in December 2021, enabling fully digital, instant and paper-free account opening. Customers can download the app and sign up at their own convenience from wherever they are, and securely verify their identities using Kuwait Mobile ID or scanning their Civil ID in the Weyay app.

Within a short period since launch, the digital bank has already exceeded all expectations. It has widely captured the attention of the youth and seeing an increasing level of engagement within the app and across all digital marketing channels.

Weyay supports seamless transfer and crediting of the university allowance for Kuwaiti students to their account, without the need to visit branches or to sign any documents. It also provides exclusive offers and rewards for its young customers when transferring their allowance to Weyay. With a global standard of design and user experience, the Weyay app is constantly adding new features and services that will continue to serve the growing needs of the youth.

Global Finance, founded in 1987, is one of the most reputable magazines specialized in finance and economics. It has a circulation of 50,000 readers in 193 countries, including senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions.

The magazine conducts various surveys annually about innovation and profitability for banks and financial institutions all over the world, based on which it selects top performers on the regional and international levels.

For more information about Global Finance World’s Outstanding Innovations in Mobile Banking Award for 2022, you can visit their website:

https://www.gfmag.com/media/press-releases/press-release-innovators-2022

