Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties, Qatar’s leading sustainable developer, has won a Green World Award 2026 for its flagship city, Msheireb Downtown Doha. Recognised in the Building & Construction sector within the Sustainability category, the award celebrates the district’s exceptional environmental standards and alignment with global best practices. The award was formally presented on 13 April at a ceremony at Cardiff Castle in Wales, United Kingdom.

The Green World Awards, organised by the independent, non-profit Green Organisation, recognise and promote outstanding environmental achievements worldwide. Among the leading global environmental awards, entries are evaluated for innovation, sustainability, and contribution to responsible development. Msheireb Downtown Doha was selected from over 500 international nominations, honoured for its excellence in sustainable urban design, energy efficiency, and environmental stewardship.

Commenting on the announcement, Msheireb Properties CEO, Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, said: “Receiving this award validates our long-term vision to further develop our district that is not only modern and functional but also deeply committed to environmental responsibility. To be recognised by The Green Organisation on a global level confirms that Msheireb Downtown Doha continues to lead in sustainable urban regeneration. This award inspires us to continue innovating and advancing sustainable solutions that benefit both the community and the environment.”

Msheireb Properties has also been invited to receive the Green World Ambassador status. This prestigious designation includes the opportunity to feature Msheireb Downtown Doha in The Green Book, the only international work of reference on environmental best practice. This publication allows organisations and governments around the world to learn from the sustainable strategies successfully implemented in Doha, showcasing the project as a model of innovation and environmental stewardship.

This achievement follows Msheireb Properties’ recognition at the 2025 Green Apple Awards, where the company won the ‘Beautiful Buildings’ award for Msheireb Mosque and the ‘Environment Best Practice–Built Environment’ award for Msheireb Downtown Doha. These consecutive international wins underscore Msheireb Properties' consistent leadership and commitment to pioneering sustainable urban regeneration, placing the company among a select group of global organisations recognised year after year for environmental excellence.

As the world’s first sustainable downtown regeneration development, Msheireb Downtown Doha combines modern technology with Qatari architectural design to reduce environmental effects. The city uses district cooling, solar power, water saving systems, pedestrian areas and recycled building materials.

As a reference for sustainable urban design in Qatar and the world, the district features walkable neighbourhoods, energy-efficient buildings, green spaces, and heritage-led architecture, forming its foundational framework. The project shows how careful planning and responsible development can support a liveable city environment while aligning with international sustainability standards.

By winning the Green World Award, Msheireb Properties gains further international acknowledgement for its approach to sustainable urban development, reflecting the integration of cultural preservation, innovative design, and environmental stewardship.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, modern residential units, educational and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Doha Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. The city is also home to the Doha Design District (DDD), an engaging space that supports design, innovation, and cultural exchange through organised events and creative initiatives.

The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness practices