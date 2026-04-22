Cairo, Egypt: MIDBANK has announced the launch of the "MID MASTER" savings certificate. This new offering is specifically designed for individuals seeking secure investment solutions that provide guaranteed fixed returns. The certificate offers an annual yield of up to 17.25%, with interest disbursed on a monthly basis, making it an ideal choice for customers looking for a consistent and regular income stream over a three-year tenure.

This comes as part of the bank’s strategy aimed at providing innovative financial solutions that meet the needs of various individual customer segments. It further aligns with the bank’s vision to promote a culture of saving and support financial stability for individuals through banking products designed in accordance with international best practices and in line with market developments and evolving customer needs.

The "MID MASTER" certificate features a nominal value of EGP 1,000 and its multiples, with a minimum subscription requirement of EGP 10,000. Interest begins to accrue from the working day following the date of purchase. The certificate is available to both Egyptian and foreign natural persons, ensuring wide accessibility across the bank's client base.

Regarding liquidity and flexibility, MIDBANK allows customers to redeem the certificate after six months from the date of purchase. Furthermore, the bank provides the option to borrow against the certificate for up to 95% of its total value, at an interest rate of at least 2% above the applicable yield plus standard banking commissions. All facilities and redemption options are subject to the bank’s governing terms and conditions.

Mr. Mahmoud Gamal, Head of Retail Banking of MIDBANK emphasized that the bank is committed to developing diverse savings solutions that cater to the varying segments and financial goals of its customers. He noted that the new certificate features a highly competitive return over a 3-year tenure. He further added that MIDBANK believes in its role to foster a culture of saving and support financial stability for individuals by providing flexible banking solutions that combine rewarding yields with liquidity whenever needed. This is in addition to launching innovative products that align with market developments and changing customer needs, reflecting the bank’s vision as a trusted banking partner that consistently strives to deliver genuine added value to its clients.

MIDBANK continues to execute its expansion strategy in the local market by increasing its branch network and ATM presence. These efforts coincide with the bank’s commitment to digital transformation and financial inclusion, in full alignment with the objectives of Egypt Vision 2030.

About MIDBANK:

MIDBANK S.A.E., established on May 27th, 1975, as an Egyptian Joint Stock Company under Law No. 43 of 1974, was created to capitalize on investments in Arab and foreign funds and free zones, while maximizing value for clients, stakeholders, and the community.

Over the years, MIDBANK S.A.E. has undergone several development and capital upgrade stages, reflecting the continuous expansion of its banking activities. The bank is committed to consolidating its position by operating an extensive network of branches and ATMs, alongside offering a comprehensive range of banking services and products.

Aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2030, MIDBANK S.A.E. has launched a forward-looking strategy to support and accelerate digital transformation and financial inclusion across the country.