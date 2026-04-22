Dubai, United Arab Emirates: April 22, 2026: Amlak Finance PJSC (“the Company”) has announced that its shareholders have approved an AED 735 million dividend, equivalent to a rate of AED 49 fils per share. This decision represents a historic milestone, reinforcing Amlak’s solid financial foundation and its ongoing commitment to delivering shareholder value.



The dividend payout total value of AED 735 million, representing 49% of the share capital, follows strong FY 2025 results. Amlak reported a net profit after income tax of AED 1.47 billion for the year that ended 31 December 2025, a substantial increase from AED 12 million in the same period in 2024. Total income for the full year 2025 significantly rose to AED 3.12 billion, compared to AED 233 million in 2024. This substantial growth was driven primarily by the successful sale of the Ras Al Khor land bank, which was completed in July 2025 and generated total proceeds of AED 2.9 billion, resulting in a gain of AED 2.14 billion during the year.



Amlak's total assets stood at AED 3.42 billion at the end of FY2025. The Company's operating costs for the year decreased by 9% to AED 92 million, compared to AED 101 million in 2024. Additionally, the company fully settled its investment deposits and exited the Common Terms Agreement.



Following the recent shareholder meeting (AGM), and in light of the feedback received on the proposed new Business Plan, the Board of Directors and Management will undertake a comprehensive review of additional strategic options to ensure alignment with shareholder expectations and long term value creation.



Amidst these strategic considerations, Amlak will continue progressing the managed exit of its remaining legacy business lines and residual assets. A primary focus remains the continued transfer and sale of the Real Estate Finance (REF) portfolio, which will ultimately involve the Company surrendering its Central Bank UAE license.



Jamal Hamed Almarri, Chairman of Board of Directors of Amlak Finance PJSC, commented: "Today marks a historic moment for Amlak Finance and our valued shareholders. Resuming dividend payments reflects the resilience, dedication, and strategic vision that have guided our journey. It highlights our financial strength, the disciplined actions we have taken in recent years in positioning the company for sustainable long-term growth. The Board acknowledges the feedback received from the shareholders and remains committed to ongoing engagement to ensure the Company’s future direction continues to align with stakeholder interests."



Arif Albastaki, CEO of Amlak Finance PJSC, added: “Supported by a strengthened financial position, Amlak is well positioned to deliver sustainable growth, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders. Following the shareholder meeting, we remain focused on identifying the most effective path forward, while actively evaluating a range of strategic options in close engagement with our stakeholders."



The complete settlement of Amlak’s financial obligations and its strategic divestments have significantly strengthened the balance sheet and streamlined operations.



This strong foundation culminates in the proposed AED 735 million dividend distribution, a landmark decision that reinforces Amlak's financial strength, disciplined execution, and unwavering commitment to delivering sustainable value to its shareholders.



Amlak Finance PJSC

Since its establishment in November 2000 as the region’s pioneer financial services provider, Amlak Finance has provided its customers with innovative, Sharia-compliant property financing products and solutions designed to meet the rapidly evolving market demands.



For more information, please visit www.amlakfinance.com