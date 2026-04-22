Masdar and EPCG, Montenegro’s national power utility, to establish 50/50 joint venture to deploy clean energy projects across multiple technologies

Partnership designed to support Montenegro’s domestic energy needs while enabling export of electricity to Western Balkans and Southern Europe

Collaboration will build on Masdar’s existing presence in Montenegro and complements its expansion across wider region

Tivat, Montenegro; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, a global clean energy leader, and Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG), Montenegro’s national power utility, have agreed to form a 50/50 joint venture (JV) to develop large-scale renewable energy projects in Montenegro.

In the presence of His Excellency Admir Šahmanović, Minister of Energy and Mining for Montenegro, His Excellency Khamis Rashed Ahmed Lebsaili Alshemeili, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Montenegro, and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, the agreement was signed at the Adria Future Summit by Milutin Đukanović, President of the Board of Directors of EPCG, Zdravko Dragaš, CEO of EPCG and Ahmed Al Awadi, Advisor, Office of the COO, Masdar.

Through the JV, to be headquartered in Nikšić, Masdar and EPCG will deploy and operate clean energy projects across a range of technologies, including solar photovoltaic (PV), wind, hydropower, pumped hydro energy storage, stand-alone battery energy storage systems and hybrid solutions in Montenegro.

The collaboration is intended to support Montenegro’s domestic energy needs while also enabling the export of renewable electricity to the Western Balkans and Southern Europe, including leveraging an existing sub-sea interconnection with Italy.

The JV will combine EPCG's position as Montenegro's leading energy producer and Masdar's global expertise in renewable energy project development to enhance Montenegro’s energy security and accelerate energy transformation in the country and across the broader European energy market.

His Excellency Admir Šahmanović, Minister of Energy & Mining, said: “This partnership represents a turning point for the energy future of Montenegro. By joining the forces, Masdar and EPCG bring together global knowledge, strong national capacity and a shared ambition to speed up the transition towards clean energy. In this way Montenegro sends a clear message that it is open for investments, ready to implement large-scale projects and determined to become a regional center for renewable energy. The time for planning is behind us; the time for implementation, development and concrete actions is ahead of us.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said: ““Europe is a strategic growth market for Masdar as we advance towards our 100GW by 2030 target. Building on the agreement reached during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, in the presence of HE Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar; HE Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro; and HE Admir Šahmanović, Montenegro’s Minister of Energy and Mining, we are pleased to return to Montenegro to sign this joint venture agreement with EPCG. This milestone supports Masdar's continued portfolio growth and shared ambition to accelerate renewable energy development in Montenegro and the wider Balkan region, while deepening the longstanding partnership between the UAE and Montenegro. We are proud to work alongside the Government of Montenegro and EPCG in advancing the country’s energy transformation and contributing to energy security and sustainable economic growth across the region.”.”

Milutin Đukanović, President of the Board of Directors of Elektroprivreda Crne Gore, said: “'EPCG's strategic commitment to the deployment of sustainable energy solutions and the modernization of our generation portfolio is confirmed by this partnership with Masdar. Through the JV we will enhance capacities for clean energy generation and additionally strengthen our operational and development competencies. These projects will create the basis for a stable and long-term development of Montenegro's energy system.”

Zdravko Dragaš, Chief Executive Officer of EPCG, said: “'This cooperation represents a significant step forward in implementation of our development plans in the field of renewable energy and further diversification of generation sources. By combining knowledge, experience and resources with a globally renowned partner, we are creating a solid basis for the implementation of complex and technologically advanced projects. We believe that this partnership will contribute to accelerating the energy transition and creating new development opportunities for EPCG and the entire economy.”

Masdar and EPCG announced at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 in January that they were exploring the JV, following the signing of a UAE-Montenegro energy cooperation agreement in November 2025.

The JV will also build on Masdar’s existing presence in Montenegro through its 2018 investment in the 72-megawatt Krnovo Wind Farm, the country’s largest operating wind project. The partnership also complements Masdar’s broader expansion and investment in Southeast Europe and Central Europe through its platform, TERNA ENERGY, acquired last year.

About Masdar

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is leading the global energy transformation by investing in, developing and operating renewable energy projects that deliver commercial returns while providing reliable, affordable clean power worldwide.

With over 20 years’ experience in renewables, Masdar has a diverse, derisked portfolio totaling over 65 gigawatts (GW) globally, including the world’s fastest-growing energy markets.

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

For Masdar media enquiries, please contact: press@masdar.ae

For more information please visit: https://www.masdar.ae and connect: facebook.com/masdar.ae and https://x.com/Masdar

About EPCG

Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG) is Montenegro’s leading power utility and a central pillar of the country’s energy sector. EPCG plays a pivotal role in Montenegro’s energy landscape through its portfolio of large hydropower and thermal generation assets, which provide most of the country’s domestically produced electricity and a major contributor to Montenegro’s energy security and to the stability of the national power system.

EPCG is committed to advancing Montenegro’s clean energy transition and strengthening its renewable energy base. Through strategic partnerships with international investors and financial institutions, EPCG supports Montenegro’s deeper integration into regional and European electricity markets.