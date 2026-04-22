Collaboration to Strengthen Market Positioning in Dubai South and Expand Investor Reach Across the UAE, GCC, and Wider Middle East

Expanded Sales Footprint Aligned with Rising Demand for Real Estate Investment Across the Gulf and MENA Region

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DXR Real Estate Brokerage has been appointed as the exclusive sales and marketing agent for “One by Preston” across the United Arab Emirates, the wider GCC, and selected Middle Eastern markets, under a strategic partnership with Preston Developments. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to elevating the project’s market presence and capitalizing on the growing momentum within the regional real estate landscape.

This collaboration comes at a time when Dubai’s real estate sector continues to demonstrate strong performance, driven by diversified demand, a widening investor base, and sustained interest in residential developments that combine prime location, competitive pricing, and specifications aligned with the expectations of both end-users and investors.

In this context, Mr. Abdulrahman Al Hajjar, Director of DXR, stated:

“The UAE real estate market continues to witness sustained growth, alongside a clear influx of international investors from diverse nationalities. ‘One by Preston’ stands out as a development anchored in key competitive fundamentals, including product quality, pricing, and location, all of which enhance its appeal in the current market cycle.”

He added that the project represents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking to capitalize on Dubai’s evolving real estate landscape, particularly in areas experiencing continuous urban expansion and direct integration with future infrastructure developments, positioning the project as both a residential and investment-driven offering.

“One by Preston” is a contemporary residential development located in Dubai South, specifically within the residential district—an area that is attracting increasing attention due to its ongoing urban growth, infrastructure upgrades, and proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport and Expo City Dubai. This strategic positioning enhances the project’s overall value proposition, both from a lifestyle and investment perspective.

The development features a diverse range of residential units, including studios, one-bedroom apartments, and two-bedroom layouts, offering flexible options tailored to different customer segments—whether end-users seeking quality living or investors aiming to diversify their real estate portfolios within a high-potential market.

From a pricing perspective, studio units start from AED 400,000, while one-bedroom apartments begin at AED 775,000, and two-bedroom units are priced from approximately AED 1 million. This pricing structure positions the project within a competitive bracket relative to comparable developments in the area.

Beyond pricing, the project offers a clear value advantage through its unit sizes, which exceed prevailing market averages by approximately 100 square feet per category. This translates into enhanced usability and flexibility, delivering greater practical value for residents while strengthening its positioning among investors focused on long-term rental returns and asset appreciation.

Additionally, all units are delivered fully furnished—an important differentiator that enhances the project’s readiness and appeals to a broad segment of buyers, particularly those seeking turnkey solutions for immediate occupancy or rental investment.

Architecturally, the development adopts a low-rise configuration, comprising a ground floor and four upper levels, with a limited number of units. This design approach ensures enhanced privacy and fosters a more organized and tranquil residential environment compared to higher-density developments.

The project also incorporates a comprehensive suite of amenities designed to elevate the living experience, including smart home systems, swimming pools, dedicated children’s play areas, and a range of lifestyle facilities that cater to the needs of individuals and families alike.

In line with Dubai’s regulatory framework, the project offers freehold ownership to all nationalities, significantly expanding its target audience and supporting marketing outreach across local, regional, and international investor segments.

Construction is progressing steadily, with project completion scheduled for October 2027, positioning “One by Preston” as a forward-looking investment opportunity for those seeking early entry into high-growth zones and capitalizing on the anticipated expansion of Dubai South in the coming years.

This partnership between DXR and Preston Developments reflects a clear direction toward stronger integration between real estate development and strategic sales execution, delivering a project defined by key investment drivers—location, pricing, space, finishing, and amenities—within a structured, results-oriented framework aimed at reaching a broader investor base across local and regional markets.

Furthermore, DXR’s appointment underscores the company’s strategy to expand its footprint within the real estate sector and actively participate in the commercialization of high-quality developments with strong market fundamentals, in alignment with the rapid evolution of the UAE’s property market.

The announcement also highlights the growing importance of strategic alliances between developers and specialized brokerage and marketing firms, as a means to enhance market penetration, strengthen commercial positioning, and deliver clear, compelling narratives to investors and stakeholders within the UAE’s highly competitive real estate landscape.