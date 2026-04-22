Dubai, UAE: The UAE’s favourite online platform connecting millions of users with property listings, has announced the adoption of TruEstimate™. This advanced, data-backed property valuation tool, powered by Bayut in collaboration with the Dubai Land Department, is designed to empower sellers, landlords, buyers, renters, and real estate professionals with an accurate understanding of real market values across Dubai’s dynamic landscape.

The launch comes at a critical time when providing clarity is essential to maintaining market momentum. By offering a normalized high-intent environment through authenticated data, dubizzle is actively boosting investor trust and reinforcing the UAE's reputation as a secure global hub, even during periods of regional uncertainty.

Reinforcing Transparency and Market Resilience

The expansion of TruEstimate™ to dubizzle directly supports the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, which prioritizes transparency and data accessibility. As of 13 April 2026, platform data confirms that the UAE market remains resilient, with property listings in Dubai alone generating over 17 million impressions and price variances remaining negligible. By providing a trusted pricing tool that has already seen over 65% adoption rate on Bayut, dubizzle is ensuring that market participants make decisions based on long-term clarity rather than short-term fluctuations.

“Transparency has always been a big focus for us, and TruEstimate™ is a great example of how data can genuinely empower users,” said Haider Ali Khan, CEO of dubizzle and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA. “Expanding it to dubizzle means more buyers, sellers and renters now have easy access to real market values, which ultimately leads to better, more informed property decisions.”

How TruEstimate™ Empowers Users

TruEstimate™ generates personalized reports using verified property identifiers, such as Title Deeds, Oqood contracts, or DEWA numbers. These reports provide the objective insights necessary for users to navigate the market with confidence:

Estimated Sale or Rental Value : Delivering accurate pricing grounded in actual market data.

Transaction and Yield Insights : Providing property transaction history and rental yield data.

Comparative Analysis: Detailed information on comparable properties recently sold or rented, as well as active similar listings.

Accessibility Across the Property Journey

Available across both web and app platforms, TruEstimate™ is integrated into the homepage, listing pages, and top navigation bar. This ensures that users can access reliable valuations at every stage of their journey, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a "Safe Haven" where strategic capital can move faster than fear.