Weyay Bank, the first digital bank in Kuwait, announces the Eidiya feature for both Weyay and Jeel cardholders just in time for Eid. Powered by the esteemed National Bank of Kuwait, this innovative addition brings the cherished tradition of Eidiya into the digital age, catering specifically to children aged 8 to 14 through the intuitive Weyay app.

"At Weyay Bank, we're committed to empowering the younger generation to embrace the Eidiya tradition with confidence," remarked Amal Al-Duwaisan, Head of Weyay Bank. "Extending our Eidiya feature to Jeel Weyay users not only digitizes the Eidiya process but also adds an element of fun, empowering children to personalize their Eidiya gifts and participate actively in this cherished tradition."

The newly introduced Eidiya feature empowers young users to seamlessly send personalized Eid greetings and effortlessly request Eidiya from friends and family. Recipients can conveniently specify the desired amount and complete transactions securely through the K-net portal, ensuring a hassle-free experience for all involved. It provides a tailored banking experience designed to empower them on their financial journey.

Exclusive to the Weyay App, the Eidiya feature will be accessible during the final days of Ramadan and throughout Eid, offering families a secure and convenient way to honor this cherished tradition.

Key Highlights of Weyay Eidiya Feature:

Countdown within the app goes live a few days before Eid to ensure customers have enough time to request their Eidiyas.

Users can send a quick pay link and the payer decides on the amount they will give as an Eidiya.

Users can add a written message to personalize their Eidiya.

Key Highlights of Jeel Weyay Eidiya Feature:

For further details, please visit weyaybank.com.