LONDON, UK – Westcon-Comstor, a global technology distributor specialising in cybersecurity, networking and hybrid cloud solutions, today announced a distribution partnership with Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company. The agreement will see Westcon-Comstor offer Cloudflare solutions to channel partners across the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market, extending its existing Cloudflare relationship in Asia-Pacific.

The strategic collaboration unlocks opportunities for partners through Westcon-Comstor’s established regional presence and go-to-market execution across EMEA, with investment in professional services and a dedicated Cloudflare team to support partner enablement, build pipeline and scale delivery.

Priority markets include DACH, UK, France, Benelux and Southern Europe, plus key Middle East and Africa territories, expanding throughout 2026 and 2027.

Cloudflare runs one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, today spanning more than 335 cities in over 125 countries with more than 210 cities running GPUs for AI inference worldwide, and interconnecting with over 13,000 networks globally, including major ISPs, cloud services and enterprises.

The Connectivity Cloud platform supports a highly repeatable, subscription-based revenue model with strong margin potential and clear land-and-expand opportunities, helping partners grow long-term customer value over time.

“Cloudflare represents an exciting new addition to our EMEA vendor portfolio and a powerful opportunity for partners,” said Daniel Hurel, Senior Vice President, Westcon EMEA Go-To-Market at Westcon-Comstor. “By combining Cloudflare’s Connectivity Cloud platform with our value-added services, we’re giving partners throughout the region a clear path to land quickly, expand strategically and drive long-term, high-margin revenue.”

“We’re excited to welcome Westcon-Comstor as an authorised Cloudflare Distributor,” said Tom Evans, Chief Partner Officer at Cloudflare. “Their deep technical expertise and extensive resource network are exactly what we need to supercharge our EMEA partner ecosystem. Through this collaboration, we’re enhancing our ability to support partners with the tools, resources and enablement they need to drive transformative results for their customers.”

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology distributor specialising in cybersecurity, networking and hybrid cloud solutions. With a presence spanning more than 50 countries, it drives innovation by connecting technology from the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of resellers, systems integrators and service providers. By combining data-driven intelligence, technical expertise and strong partnerships, Westcon-Comstor empowers channel partners to seize opportunities and achieve sustainable growth. It goes to market through three lines of business: Westcon, Comstor and Rebura.