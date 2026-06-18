Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, proposes to amend its DIFC Data Protection Regulations (DP Regulations). The proposed amendments seek to strengthen and streamline the regulatory framework by enhancing requirements to embed safety in systems processing Personal Data in an AI‑native jurisdiction, while clarifying certification obligations and the role of the Autonomous Systems Officer (ASO), and introducing new powers for the Commissioner to recognise accreditation and certification schemes.

Jacques Visser, Chief Legal Officer at DIFC Authority, said: “DIFC is pleased to launch this consultation on the proposed amendments to the DIFC Data Protection Regulations. As the use of AI and data-driven systems continues to develop, it is important that the regulatory framework remains practical, clear and able to respond to the way these technologies are being used. These amendments are intended to help provide that clarity, while supporting high standards of accountability and governance across DIFC.”

The DP Regulations were updated in 2023 to introduce safeguards for the rapidly expanding use of Personal Data in advanced, AI‑enabled Systems, recognising both their transformative potential and the unprecedented scale of data processing they involve. Building on this foundation, the proposed amendments aim to enhance and refine Regulation 10 by strengthening expectations around safe, ethical, and privacy by design development in an AI native jurisdiction; and introduce a new Regulation 11 empowering the Commissioner to recognise accreditation and certification frameworks. Additionally, they will provide greater clarity on certification requirements and the role of the ASO, as well as introduce other consequential updates to support robust and future ready data protection governance.

Further details about the proposed amendments can be found in Consultation Paper No. 3 of 2026, available here. The proposed regulations have been posted for a 30-day public consultation period with the deadline for providing comments ending on 18 July 2026.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial center, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial center operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms, including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation firms, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilized commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq.ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including the Museum of Digital Art, the region’s first museum dedicated to digital art and new technologies.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

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Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

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rasha.mezher@difc.ae