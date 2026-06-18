Gulf Cooperation Council: Great Place to Work® Middle East is proud to announce the 2026 Best Workplaces™ lists across seven industries that are driving growth, innovation and excellence throughout the region. This year, the lists recognize the Top 30 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™, Top 25 in Hospitality™, Top 20 in Media, Advertising and Marketing™, Top 35 in Technology™, Top 15 in Financial Services and Insurance Services™, Top 20 in Retail™ and Top 25 in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare and Biotech™ Lists.

From shaping cities and driving digital transformation to improving customer experiences, healthcare, and economic growth, these industries are vital to the Middle East. The organizations recognized on these lists have shown a strong commitment to building high-trust workplace cultures where employees can thrive and perform at their best.

Commenting on this year’s 2026 Best Workplaces™ Industry Lists, Mohammad AlShair, Executive Chairman of Great Place to Work® Middle East, said: "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the organizations recognized on this year's Best Workplaces™ industry lists. Their achievement reflects a deep commitment to building cultures of trust, respect, and excellence. In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, these organizations have demonstrated that investing in people remains the most sustainable driver of success."

Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance™ - Middle East List of the year 2026

1

Century Financial

9

Tarmeez Capital

2

CMS

10

Cigna Insurance Middle East LLC

3

InsuranceMarket.ae

11

H.W. Kaufman Group

4

Experience For Debt Collection Financing Entities

12

Ajlan & Bros Holding Company

5

QIC digital hub

13

MetLife

6

Alkhabeer Capital

14

Stonefort Securities

7

RUYA COMMUNITY ISLAMIC BANK L.L.C

15

MYZOI FINANCIAL INCLUSION TECHNOLOGIES L.L.C

8

Alwasl National Debt Collection for Financing Entities Co.

  

Best Workplaces in Real Estate™ - Middle East list of the year 2026

1

Metropolitan Group

16

Land Royal Properties

2

PANTHEON DEVELOPMENT

17

Talaat Moustafa Group - Saudi

3

White and Co. Real Estate

18

Driven Forbes Global Properties

4

Storeys Real Estate

19

Wareef Real estate

5

Grnata Group

20

Sobha Realty

6

Makkiyoon

21

Retal

7

SKY VIEW REAL ESTATE BROKERS L L C

22

Sdeira Group

8

DRE HOMES REAL ESTATE BROKER

23

Arista Properti

9

 Tesla Properties L.L.C

24

Dar Wa Emaar

10

Excel Properties

25

Properties Exchange

11

BANKE

26

Al Balad Al Ameen Development Company

12

A&A Associate

27

Ahmed Al Mousa Holding

13

Thabat Al Maskan

28

Park Lane

14

ARM Holding

29

Assayel Arabia Real Estate Company

15

Chalet International Real Estate LLC

30

Richmond Properties

Best Workplaces in Retail™ - Middle East list of the year 2026

1

Kibsons

11

Benefit Cosmetics LLC

2

Chalhoub Group

12

L'Oréal

3

AlGhomlas Trading Company

13

Edgewell Personal Care

4

Muscat Duty Free

14

Kaneen Investment

5

Landmark Group

15

Address Café

6

Right Fit Fitness Centre

16

Al-Othaim Markets

7

Ferns N Petals

17

Innerspace Trading LLC

8

Alshaya Group

18

Mohebi Martin Brower Logistics LLC

9

MINISO

19

Liqa International Trading

10

Apparel Group

20

Virgin Megastore

 Best Workplaces in Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare and Biotech™ - Middle East list of the year 2026

1

AL ITTIHAD DRUG STORE

14

Stryker

2

AbbVie

15

City Pharmacy LLC

3

United Pharmaceuticals Company

16

LEO Pharma

4

Saudi German Hospital Riyadh

17

 AstraZeneca Gulf

5

Get Smart Medical Center

18

Faith Healthcare Group

6

Burjeel Holdings

19

Smart Solutions For Health Consultations ( SSHC )

7

King Abdulaziz Hospital - Makkah Health Cluster

20

Viatris

8

Smart Salem

21

Siemens Healthineers AG

9

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

22

Kyowa Kirin Pharma FZ-LLC

10

Ahalia Medical Group

23

Asnan Tower

11

TAKEDA

24

Amgen

12

Saudi Amarox

25

Avalon Pharma

13

PureHealth

  

Best Workplaces in Technology™ - Middle East list of the year 2026

1

U X E SECURITY SOLUTIONS L.L.C

19

Innovative Solutions

2

RNS Technology Services DMCC

20

EVAD

3

BEYON B.S.C

21

Genesys Cloud Services, Inc.

4

Middle East Information Technology Solution (Cyberani)

22

Expereo

5

Hewlett Packard Enterprise  (HPE)

23

Data & Decision Support Consulting in the field of telecommunications and information technology (D4DS)

6

TCC - Technology Control Company

24

UT Technology

7

sccc by stc

25

NX Digital Technology

8

Ultimate Solution Co.

26

Visiontech Systems International LLC

9

Cisco

27

Trust ITC

10

ZenHR

28

Applied AI

11

Tamkeen Technologies

29

Safe Decision

12

HL Group

30

Yango Group

13

MagniPro Technology Services

31

Snoonu

14

PURE EDGE IT SOLUTIONS L.L.C

32

 V-Thru company

15

Selfdrive

33

Westcon-Comstor

16

Fikrah for Information Technology

34

Wotn Event Management

17

dubizzle Group

35

VirtuThinko W.L.L

18

 الحلول المثالية | Ideal Solutions

  

Best Workplaces in Media, Advertising and Marketing™ - Middle East list of the year 2026

1

NOB MARKETING SOLUTIONES

11

Three Sixty Degree Marketing (3,6T)

2

Smart Media Company

12

Masheed

3

Ways Marketing Solutions

13

PRIMIA International

4

Multiply Media Group

14

Media City Qatar

5

Weber Shandwick

15

Trakeeb Content

6

Qsah - KSA

16

Sagerlabs

7

Imfluence

17

7AWI MEDIA GROUP

8

Born Interactive

18

FP7//McCann

9

Zamakan Agency

19

Current Global

10

Serajj For Digital Marketing Company

20

TBWA\RAAD

Best Workplaces in Hospitality™ - Middle East list of the year 2026

1

FIVE Hotels and Resorts

14

Adagio Premium Hotel Apartment Jumeirah the Palm

2

InterContinental Hotels Group

15

PizzaExpress UAE - Jordana Restaurants LLC

3

Majid Al Futtaim - Accor Properties

16

Kana Group

4

Hilton Al Habtoor City Complex

17

McDonald's Kuwait

5

Hilton

18

Huna The Future Company

6

Marriott International

19

Chef Middle East

7

Novotel World Trade Centre LLC

20

Babel Dubai

8

Zulal Wellness Resort

21

25HOURS HOTEL DUBAI ONE CENTRAL L.L.C

9

MARRYBROWN Qatar

22

HARVEST COFFEE

10

Media One Hotel

23

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority

11

Alabbar Enterprises | ANOTHER

24

Dar Al Taqwa Hotel Madinah

12

Sunset Hospitality Group

25

Edge Fitness

13

RICC McDonalds

  


For media collaborations and inquiries, please contact:
Lamees ElZeghaty
Director of Retention and Compliance
Great Place to Work® Middle East
lamees.elzeghaty@greatplacetowork.com

To see the full lists of the 2026 Best Workplaces™ Industry Lists click below:

  • https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-financial-services-and-insurance-middle-east-2026
  • https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-hospitality-middle-east-2026
  • https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-media-advertising-and-marketing-middle-east-2026
  • https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-pharmaceuticals-healthcare-and-biotech-middle-east-2026
  • https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-real-estate-middle-east-2026
  • https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-retail-middle-east-2026
  • https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-technology-middle-east-2026

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global research and consultancy that recognizes the Best Workplaces™ in over 60 countries and helps improve workplace culture. Founded in 1991, it uses a research-based methodology driven by employee surveys and HR assessments to help organizations build strong, high-trust workplaces worldwide.

About the ‘Best Workplaces™ lists

Any company based in the Middle East, operating within eligible industries and employing 10 or more people, can apply. Rankings are primarily based on employee feedback from the Great Place to Work Trust Index© survey, supported by the Culture Audit© and submitted company materials. Applications are open now through the start of the following year for the 2026 and 2027 Best Workplaces™ lists.

For more information and registering for the 2026 and 2027 lists: https://greatplacetowork.me/apply-for-a-list/