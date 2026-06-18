Gulf Cooperation Council: Great Place to Work® Middle East is proud to announce the 2026 Best Workplaces™ lists across seven industries that are driving growth, innovation and excellence throughout the region. This year, the lists recognize the Top 30 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™, Top 25 in Hospitality™, Top 20 in Media, Advertising and Marketing™, Top 35 in Technology™, Top 15 in Financial Services and Insurance Services™, Top 20 in Retail™ and Top 25 in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare and Biotech™ Lists.

From shaping cities and driving digital transformation to improving customer experiences, healthcare, and economic growth, these industries are vital to the Middle East. The organizations recognized on these lists have shown a strong commitment to building high-trust workplace cultures where employees can thrive and perform at their best.

Commenting on this year’s 2026 Best Workplaces™ Industry Lists, Mohammad AlShair, Executive Chairman of Great Place to Work® Middle East, said: "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the organizations recognized on this year's Best Workplaces™ industry lists. Their achievement reflects a deep commitment to building cultures of trust, respect, and excellence. In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, these organizations have demonstrated that investing in people remains the most sustainable driver of success."

Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance™ - Middle East List of the year 2026

1 Century Financial 9 Tarmeez Capital 2 CMS 10 Cigna Insurance Middle East LLC 3 InsuranceMarket.ae 11 H.W. Kaufman Group 4 Experience For Debt Collection Financing Entities 12 Ajlan & Bros Holding Company 5 QIC digital hub 13 MetLife 6 Alkhabeer Capital 14 Stonefort Securities 7 RUYA COMMUNITY ISLAMIC BANK L.L.C 15 MYZOI FINANCIAL INCLUSION TECHNOLOGIES L.L.C 8 Alwasl National Debt Collection for Financing Entities Co.

Best Workplaces in Real Estate™ - Middle East list of the year 2026

1 Metropolitan Group 16 Land Royal Properties 2 PANTHEON DEVELOPMENT 17 Talaat Moustafa Group - Saudi 3 White and Co. Real Estate 18 Driven Forbes Global Properties 4 Storeys Real Estate 19 Wareef Real estate 5 Grnata Group 20 Sobha Realty 6 Makkiyoon 21 Retal 7 SKY VIEW REAL ESTATE BROKERS L L C 22 Sdeira Group 8 DRE HOMES REAL ESTATE BROKER 23 Arista Properti 9 Tesla Properties L.L.C 24 Dar Wa Emaar 10 Excel Properties 25 Properties Exchange 11 BANKE 26 Al Balad Al Ameen Development Company 12 A&A Associate 27 Ahmed Al Mousa Holding 13 Thabat Al Maskan 28 Park Lane 14 ARM Holding 29 Assayel Arabia Real Estate Company 15 Chalet International Real Estate LLC 30 Richmond Properties

Best Workplaces in Retail™ - Middle East list of the year 2026

1 Kibsons 11 Benefit Cosmetics LLC 2 Chalhoub Group 12 L'Oréal 3 AlGhomlas Trading Company 13 Edgewell Personal Care 4 Muscat Duty Free 14 Kaneen Investment 5 Landmark Group 15 Address Café 6 Right Fit Fitness Centre 16 Al-Othaim Markets 7 Ferns N Petals 17 Innerspace Trading LLC 8 Alshaya Group 18 Mohebi Martin Brower Logistics LLC 9 MINISO 19 Liqa International Trading 10 Apparel Group 20 Virgin Megastore

Best Workplaces in Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare and Biotech™ - Middle East list of the year 2026

1 AL ITTIHAD DRUG STORE 14 Stryker 2 AbbVie 15 City Pharmacy LLC 3 United Pharmaceuticals Company 16 LEO Pharma 4 Saudi German Hospital Riyadh 17 AstraZeneca Gulf 5 Get Smart Medical Center 18 Faith Healthcare Group 6 Burjeel Holdings 19 Smart Solutions For Health Consultations ( SSHC ) 7 King Abdulaziz Hospital - Makkah Health Cluster 20 Viatris 8 Smart Salem 21 Siemens Healthineers AG 9 Hikma Pharmaceuticals 22 Kyowa Kirin Pharma FZ-LLC 10 Ahalia Medical Group 23 Asnan Tower 11 TAKEDA 24 Amgen 12 Saudi Amarox 25 Avalon Pharma 13 PureHealth

Best Workplaces in Technology™ - Middle East list of the year 2026

1 U X E SECURITY SOLUTIONS L.L.C 19 Innovative Solutions 2 RNS Technology Services DMCC 20 EVAD 3 BEYON B.S.C 21 Genesys Cloud Services, Inc. 4 Middle East Information Technology Solution (Cyberani) 22 Expereo 5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) 23 Data & Decision Support Consulting in the field of telecommunications and information technology (D4DS) 6 TCC - Technology Control Company 24 UT Technology 7 sccc by stc 25 NX Digital Technology 8 Ultimate Solution Co. 26 Visiontech Systems International LLC 9 Cisco 27 Trust ITC 10 ZenHR 28 Applied AI 11 Tamkeen Technologies 29 Safe Decision 12 HL Group 30 Yango Group 13 MagniPro Technology Services 31 Snoonu 14 PURE EDGE IT SOLUTIONS L.L.C 32 V-Thru company 15 Selfdrive 33 Westcon-Comstor 16 Fikrah for Information Technology 34 Wotn Event Management 17 dubizzle Group 35 VirtuThinko W.L.L 18 الحلول المثالية | Ideal Solutions

Best Workplaces in Media, Advertising and Marketing™ - Middle East list of the year 2026

1 NOB MARKETING SOLUTIONES 11 Three Sixty Degree Marketing (3,6T) 2 Smart Media Company 12 Masheed 3 Ways Marketing Solutions 13 PRIMIA International 4 Multiply Media Group 14 Media City Qatar 5 Weber Shandwick 15 Trakeeb Content 6 Qsah - KSA 16 Sagerlabs 7 Imfluence 17 7AWI MEDIA GROUP 8 Born Interactive 18 FP7//McCann 9 Zamakan Agency 19 Current Global 10 Serajj For Digital Marketing Company 20 TBWA\RAAD

Best Workplaces in Hospitality™ - Middle East list of the year 2026

1 FIVE Hotels and Resorts 14 Adagio Premium Hotel Apartment Jumeirah the Palm 2 InterContinental Hotels Group 15 PizzaExpress UAE - Jordana Restaurants LLC 3 Majid Al Futtaim - Accor Properties 16 Kana Group 4 Hilton Al Habtoor City Complex 17 McDonald's Kuwait 5 Hilton 18 Huna The Future Company 6 Marriott International 19 Chef Middle East 7 Novotel World Trade Centre LLC 20 Babel Dubai 8 Zulal Wellness Resort 21 25HOURS HOTEL DUBAI ONE CENTRAL L.L.C 9 MARRYBROWN Qatar 22 HARVEST COFFEE 10 Media One Hotel 23 Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority 11 Alabbar Enterprises | ANOTHER 24 Dar Al Taqwa Hotel Madinah 12 Sunset Hospitality Group 25 Edge Fitness 13 RICC McDonalds



For media collaborations and inquiries, please contact:

Lamees ElZeghaty

Director of Retention and Compliance

Great Place to Work® Middle East

lamees.elzeghaty@greatplacetowork.com

To see the full lists of the 2026 Best Workplaces™ Industry Lists click below:

https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-financial-services-and-insurance-middle-east-2026

https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-hospitality-middle-east-2026

https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-media-advertising-and-marketing-middle-east-2026

https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-pharmaceuticals-healthcare-and-biotech-middle-east-2026

https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-real-estate-middle-east-2026

https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-retail-middle-east-2026

https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-technology-middle-east-2026

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global research and consultancy that recognizes the Best Workplaces™ in over 60 countries and helps improve workplace culture. Founded in 1991, it uses a research-based methodology driven by employee surveys and HR assessments to help organizations build strong, high-trust workplaces worldwide.

About the ‘Best Workplaces™ lists

Any company based in the Middle East, operating within eligible industries and employing 10 or more people, can apply. Rankings are primarily based on employee feedback from the Great Place to Work Trust Index© survey, supported by the Culture Audit© and submitted company materials. Applications are open now through the start of the following year for the 2026 and 2027 Best Workplaces™ lists.

For more information and registering for the 2026 and 2027 lists: https://greatplacetowork.me/apply-for-a-list/