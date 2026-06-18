PHOTO
Gulf Cooperation Council: Great Place to Work® Middle East is proud to announce the 2026 Best Workplaces™ lists across seven industries that are driving growth, innovation and excellence throughout the region. This year, the lists recognize the Top 30 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™, Top 25 in Hospitality™, Top 20 in Media, Advertising and Marketing™, Top 35 in Technology™, Top 15 in Financial Services and Insurance Services™, Top 20 in Retail™ and Top 25 in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare and Biotech™ Lists.
From shaping cities and driving digital transformation to improving customer experiences, healthcare, and economic growth, these industries are vital to the Middle East. The organizations recognized on these lists have shown a strong commitment to building high-trust workplace cultures where employees can thrive and perform at their best.
Commenting on this year’s 2026 Best Workplaces™ Industry Lists, Mohammad AlShair, Executive Chairman of Great Place to Work® Middle East, said: "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the organizations recognized on this year's Best Workplaces™ industry lists. Their achievement reflects a deep commitment to building cultures of trust, respect, and excellence. In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, these organizations have demonstrated that investing in people remains the most sustainable driver of success."
Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance™ - Middle East List of the year 2026
|
1
|
Century Financial
|
9
|
Tarmeez Capital
|
2
|
CMS
|
10
|
Cigna Insurance Middle East LLC
|
3
|
InsuranceMarket.ae
|
11
|
H.W. Kaufman Group
|
4
|
Experience For Debt Collection Financing Entities
|
12
|
Ajlan & Bros Holding Company
|
5
|
QIC digital hub
|
13
|
MetLife
|
6
|
Alkhabeer Capital
|
14
|
Stonefort Securities
|
7
|
RUYA COMMUNITY ISLAMIC BANK L.L.C
|
15
|
MYZOI FINANCIAL INCLUSION TECHNOLOGIES L.L.C
|
8
|
Alwasl National Debt Collection for Financing Entities Co.
Best Workplaces in Real Estate™ - Middle East list of the year 2026
|
1
|
Metropolitan Group
|
16
|
Land Royal Properties
|
2
|
PANTHEON DEVELOPMENT
|
17
|
Talaat Moustafa Group - Saudi
|
3
|
White and Co. Real Estate
|
18
|
Driven Forbes Global Properties
|
4
|
Storeys Real Estate
|
19
|
Wareef Real estate
|
5
|
Grnata Group
|
20
|
Sobha Realty
|
6
|
Makkiyoon
|
21
|
Retal
|
7
|
SKY VIEW REAL ESTATE BROKERS L L C
|
22
|
Sdeira Group
|
8
|
DRE HOMES REAL ESTATE BROKER
|
23
|
Arista Properti
|
9
|
Tesla Properties L.L.C
|
24
|
Dar Wa Emaar
|
10
|
Excel Properties
|
25
|
Properties Exchange
|
11
|
BANKE
|
26
|
Al Balad Al Ameen Development Company
|
12
|
A&A Associate
|
27
|
Ahmed Al Mousa Holding
|
13
|
Thabat Al Maskan
|
28
|
Park Lane
|
14
|
ARM Holding
|
29
|
Assayel Arabia Real Estate Company
|
15
|
Chalet International Real Estate LLC
|
30
|
Richmond Properties
Best Workplaces in Retail™ - Middle East list of the year 2026
|
1
|
Kibsons
|
11
|
Benefit Cosmetics LLC
|
2
|
Chalhoub Group
|
12
|
L'Oréal
|
3
|
AlGhomlas Trading Company
|
13
|
Edgewell Personal Care
|
4
|
Muscat Duty Free
|
14
|
Kaneen Investment
|
5
|
Landmark Group
|
15
|
Address Café
|
6
|
Right Fit Fitness Centre
|
16
|
Al-Othaim Markets
|
7
|
Ferns N Petals
|
17
|
Innerspace Trading LLC
|
8
|
Alshaya Group
|
18
|
Mohebi Martin Brower Logistics LLC
|
9
|
MINISO
|
19
|
Liqa International Trading
|
10
|
Apparel Group
|
20
|
Virgin Megastore
Best Workplaces in Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare and Biotech™ - Middle East list of the year 2026
|
1
|
AL ITTIHAD DRUG STORE
|
14
|
Stryker
|
2
|
AbbVie
|
15
|
City Pharmacy LLC
|
3
|
United Pharmaceuticals Company
|
16
|
LEO Pharma
|
4
|
Saudi German Hospital Riyadh
|
17
|
AstraZeneca Gulf
|
5
|
Get Smart Medical Center
|
18
|
Faith Healthcare Group
|
6
|
Burjeel Holdings
|
19
|
Smart Solutions For Health Consultations ( SSHC )
|
7
|
King Abdulaziz Hospital - Makkah Health Cluster
|
20
|
Viatris
|
8
|
Smart Salem
|
21
|
Siemens Healthineers AG
|
9
|
Hikma Pharmaceuticals
|
22
|
Kyowa Kirin Pharma FZ-LLC
|
10
|
Ahalia Medical Group
|
23
|
Asnan Tower
|
11
|
TAKEDA
|
24
|
Amgen
|
12
|
Saudi Amarox
|
25
|
Avalon Pharma
|
13
|
PureHealth
Best Workplaces in Technology™ - Middle East list of the year 2026
|
1
|
U X E SECURITY SOLUTIONS L.L.C
|
19
|
Innovative Solutions
|
2
|
RNS Technology Services DMCC
|
20
|
EVAD
|
3
|
BEYON B.S.C
|
21
|
Genesys Cloud Services, Inc.
|
4
|
Middle East Information Technology Solution (Cyberani)
|
22
|
Expereo
|
5
|
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
|
23
|
Data & Decision Support Consulting in the field of telecommunications and information technology (D4DS)
|
6
|
TCC - Technology Control Company
|
24
|
UT Technology
|
7
|
sccc by stc
|
25
|
NX Digital Technology
|
8
|
Ultimate Solution Co.
|
26
|
Visiontech Systems International LLC
|
9
|
Cisco
|
27
|
Trust ITC
|
10
|
ZenHR
|
28
|
Applied AI
|
11
|
Tamkeen Technologies
|
29
|
Safe Decision
|
12
|
HL Group
|
30
|
Yango Group
|
13
|
MagniPro Technology Services
|
31
|
Snoonu
|
14
|
PURE EDGE IT SOLUTIONS L.L.C
|
32
|
V-Thru company
|
15
|
Selfdrive
|
33
|
Westcon-Comstor
|
16
|
Fikrah for Information Technology
|
34
|
Wotn Event Management
|
17
|
dubizzle Group
|
35
|
VirtuThinko W.L.L
|
18
|
الحلول المثالية | Ideal Solutions
Best Workplaces in Media, Advertising and Marketing™ - Middle East list of the year 2026
|
1
|
NOB MARKETING SOLUTIONES
|
11
|
Three Sixty Degree Marketing (3,6T)
|
2
|
Smart Media Company
|
12
|
Masheed
|
3
|
Ways Marketing Solutions
|
13
|
PRIMIA International
|
4
|
Multiply Media Group
|
14
|
Media City Qatar
|
5
|
Weber Shandwick
|
15
|
Trakeeb Content
|
6
|
Qsah - KSA
|
16
|
Sagerlabs
|
7
|
Imfluence
|
17
|
7AWI MEDIA GROUP
|
8
|
Born Interactive
|
18
|
FP7//McCann
|
9
|
Zamakan Agency
|
19
|
Current Global
|
10
|
Serajj For Digital Marketing Company
|
20
|
TBWA\RAAD
Best Workplaces in Hospitality™ - Middle East list of the year 2026
|
1
|
FIVE Hotels and Resorts
|
14
|
Adagio Premium Hotel Apartment Jumeirah the Palm
|
2
|
InterContinental Hotels Group
|
15
|
PizzaExpress UAE - Jordana Restaurants LLC
|
3
|
Majid Al Futtaim - Accor Properties
|
16
|
Kana Group
|
4
|
Hilton Al Habtoor City Complex
|
17
|
McDonald's Kuwait
|
5
|
Hilton
|
18
|
Huna The Future Company
|
6
|
Marriott International
|
19
|
Chef Middle East
|
7
|
Novotel World Trade Centre LLC
|
20
|
Babel Dubai
|
8
|
Zulal Wellness Resort
|
21
|
25HOURS HOTEL DUBAI ONE CENTRAL L.L.C
|
9
|
MARRYBROWN Qatar
|
22
|
HARVEST COFFEE
|
10
|
Media One Hotel
|
23
|
Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority
|
11
|
Alabbar Enterprises | ANOTHER
|
24
|
Dar Al Taqwa Hotel Madinah
|
12
|
Sunset Hospitality Group
|
25
|
Edge Fitness
|
13
|
RICC McDonalds
For media collaborations and inquiries, please contact:
Lamees ElZeghaty
Director of Retention and Compliance
Great Place to Work® Middle East
lamees.elzeghaty@greatplacetowork.com
To see the full lists of the 2026 Best Workplaces™ Industry Lists click below:
- https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-financial-services-and-insurance-middle-east-2026
- https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-hospitality-middle-east-2026
- https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-media-advertising-and-marketing-middle-east-2026
- https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-pharmaceuticals-healthcare-and-biotech-middle-east-2026
- https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-real-estate-middle-east-2026
- https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-retail-middle-east-2026
- https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-technology-middle-east-2026
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is a global research and consultancy that recognizes the Best Workplaces™ in over 60 countries and helps improve workplace culture. Founded in 1991, it uses a research-based methodology driven by employee surveys and HR assessments to help organizations build strong, high-trust workplaces worldwide.
About the ‘Best Workplaces™ lists
Any company based in the Middle East, operating within eligible industries and employing 10 or more people, can apply. Rankings are primarily based on employee feedback from the Great Place to Work Trust Index© survey, supported by the Culture Audit© and submitted company materials. Applications are open now through the start of the following year for the 2026 and 2027 Best Workplaces™ lists.
For more information and registering for the 2026 and 2027 lists: https://greatplacetowork.me/apply-for-a-list/