Dubai: Wasl – one of the largest real estate development and management companies in Dubai – is exhibiting its residential portfolio amidst thriving demand for furnished homes and commercial spaces as expatriates flock to the Emirate. Recent reports show that Dubai is increasingly attracting the world’s billionaires to invest in real estate, with forecasts that the market will see strong growth in 2023, amidst a sharp rise in prices.

Against this backdrop, Wasl is strengthening its portfolio to offer bigger spaces, properties with high returns on investments, mid-tier properties, as well as off-plan properties and plots. Wasl will host a special sales week to showcase all freehold projects inventories – including 1 Residences, Park Views Residences, Park Gate Residences at Wasl 1, The Nook at Wasl Gate, Al Andalus New tower release at Jumeirah Golf Estates, along with Nad al Hammar and Wasl Gate plots – from 10 July, between 10 am and 5 pm, at the Wasl Experience Center. Special and flexible payment plans will be available.

Dubai’s property boom shows no sign of slowing down, as expats and investors eye lucrative projects that offer quality and affordability. As one of the foremost real estate development and management companies, Wasl is offering several projects with attractive payment plans for interested buyers as part of its sales phase. There is a shift in consumer buying behaviours as people are exploring more long-term investments and tenants increasingly showing interest in ownership over rentals. Wasl is focused on meeting this demand through improved digitization and customer centricity.

Among the properties being showcased at the sales event are 1 Residences with one-bedroom units at a starting price of AED 1.7 million, two-bedroom units at a starting price of AED 2.4 million, and three-bedroom starting at AED 4.2 million offering a one-year post-handover payment plan for selected three-bedroom units.

Meanwhile, Park View Residences offers stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, with one-bedroom units starting at AED 1.5 million, two-bedroom units starting at AED 1.9 million, and three-bedroom units starting at AED 3 million. Payment plans are split into 5% down payment, 55% during construction and 40% on handover.

The Nook offers elegant and ready-to-move-in apartments at competitive prices, with one-bedroom units starting at AED 692,777, two-bedroom units starting at AED 831,777, and 3-bedrooms starting at AED 1,223,777. Some units are furnished, with a 10% down payment and 90% on handover. The Nook is targeted at buyers who want high returns on investments and good metro connectivity.

Wasl will also be showcasing Al Andalus, a new tower release at Jumeirah Golf Estates with one-bedroom units starting at AED 867,777 and two-bedroom units starting at AED 1,639,777.

For those looking for a more long-term investment, freehold mixed-use and residential plots will be available at Nad Al Hammar offering 4 years payment plans and mixed-use Wasl Gate plots with 2-year payment plans.

-Ends-

About Wasl

Wasl is one of the largest real estate development and management companies in the UAE and an integral part of the Dubai real estate fabric. It was established by the Dubai Real Estate Corporation (DREC) to oversee the management of its assets and grow its real estate portfolio. It operates an extensive portfolio of over 50,000 residential and commercial properties; 32+ hotels and hotel apartments; 5,500 land plots; 4 freehold master developments and 6 golf clubs.

Wasl’s commitment to delivering high-quality properties that meet the needs of a diverse range of tenants, investors, and visitors has helped establish them as a dominant force in driving socio-economic growth and contributing to the long-term prosperity of Dubai.

