The Luxe Developers, a UAE-based real estate development firm, has officially launched The Celeste and The Stellar, two ultra-luxury residences that form an integral part of the company’s Oceano development, located on Al Marjan Island.

The properties, valued at over AED90 million ($24.4 million) each, address the demand for ultra-luxurious properties in line with the increase in ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI) relocating to the emirate, stated the developer.

The Celeste and The Stellar, currently the most expensive residences in Ras Al Khaimah, offer a unique living experience, which is epitomised by the available space, eclipsing anything currently available on the real estate market in the emirate, it added.

The Celeste, spanning over 22,000 sq ft across the top two floors of the development, features seven bedrooms, multiple living areas with sunken seating for hosting, and an extensive kitchen.

The six-bedroom Stellar, split across two levels, spans more than 21,000 sq ft, and features similar living arrangements.

According to Luxe, both properties offer a serene and luxurious living experience as well as beach and sea views across Al Marjan Island, and are conveniently located just two minutes from the multi-billion-dollar Wynn integrated resort, further enhancing the development’s attractiveness for investors.

The uniquely designed properties, featuring interior design by world-renowned Hirsch Bedner Associates, are equipped with an array of world-class finishes and amenities designed to cater to the most discerning tastes.

Owners of the properties will be able to enjoy the luxury associated with five-star hotels, including a spa, sauna, hammam, private pool, snow room, gym, home theatre, and dedicated office space.

The residences also feature a sprawling 4504-sq-ft terrace with a uniquely designed infinity pool incorporating breathtaking vistas and unrivalled tranquillity, perfect for outdoor living.

Shubam Aggarwal, the chairman and co-owner of The Luxe Developers, said: "Our decision to launch these properties at this juncture is a strategic response to the escalating demand for ultra-luxury properties in Ras Al Khaimah."

"The region has become a coveted destination for affluent buyers seeking exclusivity, privacy, and unparalleled luxury. This move demonstrates our market awareness and commitment to meeting the needs of discerning buyers," stated Aggarwal.

"Catering to the privacy demanded by UHNWI, a private elevator and exclusive access are provided to owners of The Celeste and The Stellar. Furthermore, Oceano’s design aesthetic and unique location ensures the property has complete privacy, even on the private terrace. Residents also enjoy a secluded shoreline and private beach, providing relaxation in a safe and secure environment," he noted.

Oceano is due for completion in Q3 2026 and will feature a resort-style infinity pool connecting the twin tower development, cutting-edge fitness facilities featuring gyms and yoga studios, and rejuvenating spa services.

"Embracing the future of residential living, both properties are fitted with cutting-edge smart technology, allowing residents to effortlessly control lighting, curtains, and air conditioning, ensuring optimal comfort with the touch of a button," he added.

