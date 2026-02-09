Dubai, UAE: Procter and Gamble (“P&G”), one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies with more than 80 globally beloved brands, has officially commissioned a solar power plant with Yellow Door Energy, the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East and South Africa.

The 500 kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar carport, now fully operational at P&G UAE’s head office in Jebel Ali Freezone Authority (JAFZA), will generate 816,500 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean electricity in its first year of operation, supplying more than 50% of the building’s annual electricity demand.

Comprising over 870 high-efficiency bifacial solar panels, the solar carport maximizes on-site renewable energy generation whilst providing shading to 144 parking spaces. The project is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 330,000 kilograms per year[1], directly supporting P&G’s Net Zero by 2040 ambition and aligning with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Clean Energy Strategy.

The commissioning ceremony was held at the P&G UAE Head Office, attended by senior representatives from P&G, Yellow Door Energy and Value Addition, the EPC contractor, in attendance.

Sonali Dhawan, General Manager for P&G Gulf, stated: “At P&G, environmental sustainability is embedded in how we do business. The solar lease with Yellow Door Energy demonstrates our commitment to sustainability by integrating solar power into our Dubai office. Commissioning this solar carport is a tangible step towards reducing our environmental footprint at our UAE head office whilst advancing our global climate goals. This aligns with our company’s sustainability ambitions of Net Zero by 2040.”

Jeremy Crane, Group CEO of Yellow Door Energy, commented: “We are proud to commission this solar carport with P&G, delivering clean electricity that will power more than 50% of the company’s UAE head office and contribute to the UAE Energy Strategy. With over 1.1 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity generated across seven countries, Yellow Door Energy continues to earn the trust of leading multinational corporations as their preferred sustainable energy partner.”

As the solar developer, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, constructing, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar plant throughout the lease term. Solar leasing enables businesses to reduce their energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risks, whilst maintaining focus on their core operations and enjoying the benefits of clean energy.

About P&G

P&G brands are trusted to provide products of the highest quality and superior performance and value for the daily-use cleaning, health and hygiene needs of consumers around the world.

They can be found in millions of living rooms, kitchens, laundry rooms, and bathrooms—and have been passed down from generation to generation.

About Yellow Door Energy

Yellow Door Energy is the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses, serving commercial and industrial customers in the Middle East and Africa. The company’s solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions enable businesses to reduce energy costs, improve power reliability and lower carbon emissions. These solutions, operating under a solar lease or power purchase agreement (PPA), directly contributing to companies’ and countries’ Net Zero targets. Yellow Door Energy’s shareholders are Actis, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF).

